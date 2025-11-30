Ajit Agarkar’s tough talk jolts Virat Kohli into Vijay Hazare plan; selectors waiting for him and Rohit Sharma to slip

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been accustomed to non-stop cricket for most of their careers. But retirements from T20Is and then Tests over the last year have reduced their workload to just one format. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still a long way off, the limited number of matches they are scheduled to play, apart from the IPL, has left the selectors worried. As a result, they have remained non-committal about including the duo in long-term World Cup plans. Virat Kohli is part of the ODI squad for the South Africa series(PTI)

According to a report in the Times of India, even the pair’s turn-back-the-clock knocks in Sydney last month, highlighted by their record match-winning century stand for the second wicket, have not altered the selectors’ stance. Not only have they remained non-committal, but the report also suggests that the decision-makers are “waiting for a slip-up by Rohit or Kohli,” either in terms of fitness or form, to justify their non-selection. But the two stalwarts appear ready for the challenge.

In an attempt to address concerns about their limited game time, the selection committee and team management are keen for both Kohli and Rohit to participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins next month. The report states that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has assured he “will be tough if they don’t play in the domestic circuit” once the South Africa ODIs conclude. While Rohit has reportedly accepted the challenge, Agarkar’s stern message has also prompted Kohli to fall in line.

The report further adds that Kohli will fly back to London after the ODI series against South Africa but is expected to return to Bengaluru later and join the Delhi squad for a few matches. However, the plan may change depending on the schedule for the home ODI series against New Zealand in January next year. “There hasn’t been any communication with the DDCA in this regard, but India’s No. 3 had more or less sorted his schedule for the rest of the year while in Australia,” the report stated.

According to a separate media report last month, Rohit had not only agreed to participate in the domestic List A tournament, but also assured his availability for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has revealed that it has yet to receive an official communication from the former India captain regarding this matter.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will get underway from December 24 onwards.