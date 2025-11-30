Search Search
Sunday, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Ajit Agarkar’s tough talk jolts Virat Kohli into Vijay Hazare plan; selectors waiting for him and Rohit Sharma to slip

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 10:31 am IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma face scrutiny over limited game time, with Ajit Agarkar pushing them to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay in World Cup plans.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been accustomed to non-stop cricket for most of their careers. But retirements from T20Is and then Tests over the last year have reduced their workload to just one format. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still a long way off, the limited number of matches they are scheduled to play, apart from the IPL, has left the selectors worried. As a result, they have remained non-committal about including the duo in long-term World Cup plans.

Virat Kohli is part of the ODI squad for the South Africa series(PTI)
Virat Kohli is part of the ODI squad for the South Africa series(PTI)

According to a report in the Times of India, even the pair’s turn-back-the-clock knocks in Sydney last month, highlighted by their record match-winning century stand for the second wicket, have not altered the selectors’ stance. Not only have they remained non-committal, but the report also suggests that the decision-makers are “waiting for a slip-up by Rohit or Kohli,” either in terms of fitness or form, to justify their non-selection. But the two stalwarts appear ready for the challenge.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir, support staff told to ‘look into the mirror’ when making pitches: ‘Not the way to save Tests’

In an attempt to address concerns about their limited game time, the selection committee and team management are keen for both Kohli and Rohit to participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins next month. The report states that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has assured he “will be tough if they don’t play in the domestic circuit” once the South Africa ODIs conclude. While Rohit has reportedly accepted the challenge, Agarkar’s stern message has also prompted Kohli to fall in line.

The report further adds that Kohli will fly back to London after the ODI series against South Africa but is expected to return to Bengaluru later and join the Delhi squad for a few matches. However, the plan may change depending on the schedule for the home ODI series against New Zealand in January next year. “There hasn’t been any communication with the DDCA in this regard, but India’s No. 3 had more or less sorted his schedule for the rest of the year while in Australia,” the report stated.

According to a separate media report last month, Rohit had not only agreed to participate in the domestic List A tournament, but also assured his availability for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has revealed that it has yet to receive an official communication from the former India captain regarding this matter.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will get underway from December 24 onwards.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Ajit Agarkar’s tough talk jolts Virat Kohli into Vijay Hazare plan; selectors waiting for him and Rohit Sharma to slip
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On