'This really hurts. Doesn't feel real': Gilchrist, Vaughan and other legends devastated at Andrew Symonds' shock death
cricket

'This really hurts. Doesn't feel real': Gilchrist, Vaughan and other legends devastated at Andrew Symonds' shock death

Andrew Symonds was an integral part of the Australian unit, which had won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007.
Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds(AP/File Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 06:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The cricket fraternity was left in shock as news emerged that former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds lost his life in a car accident, which took place at Saturday night. He was aged 46.

As per reports, the accident took place at the outskirts of Townsville after his car rolled off the road.

Soon after the news broke out several cricketers took to Twitter to mourn the passing away of the ex-cricketer. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared a heartfelt note on Twitter and remembered the bond the duo shared on and off the pitch.

Apart from him, Azhar Mahmood too condoled the sad news of his demise and called the news devastating. 

 

Symonds was an integral part of the Australian unit, which had won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Tributes immediately poured in from his former teammates:

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who too has shared the pitch with Symonds also mourned the death of the ex-cricketer's demise.

Symonds had represented Australia in 26 Tests and was considered one of the best players in the limited over formats of the game, most notably in ODI.

Symonds death is the second in the space of few months after spin legend Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away in March due to heart attacks.

