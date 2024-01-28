Andrews scores 20 points, UCLA pulls away in first half for 65-50 victory over USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 20 points, including 12 points during the pivotal first half, Lazar Stefanovic added 17 and UCLA defeated Southern California 65-50 Saturday night in a meeting of crosstown rivals having disappointing seasons. HT Image

The Bruins (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12) won for the first time on USC's home court since 2018 to snap a five-game losing streak. They trailed by seven midway through the first half before going on a 22-4 run to take a 37-26 lead at halftime. Andrews led the way with seven points and Will McClendon had a pair of 3-pointers.

Adem Bona had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA, which won despite shooting 35.7% from the floor for the game. They were 6 of 21 during the second half but 14 of 18 on free throws.

“Dylan’s been struggling offensively, but today he gave us a massive lift,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. “I told him don’t hesitate shooting the ball in the open. That's the thing we've really been working hard on with him.”

The Bruins have won three of their last four after a four-game losing streak.

Oziyah Sellers had 10 points off the bench for USC (8-12, 2-7), which has lost five straight for the first time since 2015.

This was the first time since 2004 the Bruins and Trojans both had losing records when facing each other.

USC coach Andy Enfield thought the Bruins' 17-4 advantage in second-chance points was the most telling statistic of the game.

“We missed so many lane shots tonight and didn’t get the easy baskets. That puts pressure on your defense because now you’re missing easy shots or lane shots,” he said. “Now you have to go defend and give up an offensive rebound and it's deflating. We had four or five loose balls go through our hands, and we've got to come up with those.”

Vincent Iwuchukwu's jumper got the Trojans within 37-28 but a 3-pointer by Andrews put it permanently back in double digits for the Bruins. UCLA's largest lead was 63-45 on Stefanovic's 3-pointer.

“I got in a rhythm. It just felt good to see the ball in basketball,” Andrews said.

LITTLE TOO AMPED UP

USC's Bronny James blocked the shot of Andrews as he drove to the basket, but he picked up a technical foul with 12:06 remaining in the first half when he yelled “give me that (stuff)” toward Andrews and the crowd at the Galen Center.

It was James’ first technical foul in a collegiate game.

KEY RUN

Sellers' jumper gave the Trojans a 22-15 lead with 7:29 remaining before the Bruins scored 12 straight points over a four-minute span. A 3-pointer by Stefanovic put UCLA up 23-22.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins have won four of the last five meetings in the Crosstown Showdown.

USC: The Trojans dropped to 4-4 at home. They were 15-2 at the Galen Center last season.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday night.

USC: Hosts Oregon on Thursday night.

