Angry AB de Villiers blasts IPL commentators for ‘negative’ remarks on RCB: ‘They said our bowlers are useless’

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers blasted the IPL commentators for their "lazy and negative comments" on Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers and getting fixated on a narrative during the last league match of the 18th season between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants. Without taking any names, De Villiers said the commentary during the RCB vs LSG match in Lucknow got him "so angry". AB de Villiers

In a high-scoring encounter at the Ekamna Stadium, RCB chased down LSG's 228-run target in 18.4 overs to win the match by six wickets and confirm a top-two finish for the first time since 2016. The win sealed RCB's spot in the Qualifier 1 against table toppers Punjab Kings and gave them two chances at reaching the final.

De Villiers called out the commentators for unnecessarily criticising the RCB bowlers during LSG's batting without trying to understand the conditions on offer.

"I listened to the commentators last night, and honestly, it got me so angry," said de Villiers on his YouTube channel. "They were so negative when we were bowling. They kept saying, 'RCB's bowling is under pressure. They don't look like they're going to manage it. Once again, an in-form team is starting to lose momentum.' But what about this- maybe it was just a really good batting wicket, guys? To all you very clever and sharp commentators out there, how about considering the possibility that it was an excellent surface for batting?"

De Villiers, one of Virat Kohli's closest friends, who has represented RCB for 11 seasons between 2011 and 2021, scoring 5422 runs at a strike rate of 158.33, said the commentators get fixated on a narrative.

"They went on about how RCB's bowling unit was once again in poor form. As I watched the match, I thought: sometimes commentators get fixated on a narrative. Yes, RCB have never won a title, but it's lazy to keep saying, 'Here we go again. The bowlers are failing, they're useless,' without properly analysing what's happening on the field. Rishabh Pant is not going to score 118 off 60-odd balls on a tricky, very difficult pitch. All the LSG batters were fluent out there.

"Yes, there was some poor bowling at times. But ultimately, one must look at the bigger picture- 227 runs on a wicket that typically doesn't support such batting suggests it was simply a very good surface. RCB were still in the contest; they weren't blown away, and they proved that," he added.

LSG posted 228/3 courtesy of Rishabh Pant's blistering 118* off 61 balls. In reply, Virat Kohli hit a half-century and after his dismissal, Jitesh Sharma (85* off 33 balls) and Mayank Agarwal took matters into their own hands to finish off the match.

De Villiers said the current RCB team does not depend on any superstar.

"What excites me most this season is that multiple players are stepping up, not just one or two. It's not just the usual Virat Kohli or, back in the day, a Chris Gayle. Now, we see the whole squad responding under pressure," said de Villiers. "We saw Krunal Pandya play a phenomenal knock, I think, in the game against Delhi. Josh Hazlewood did his job when called upon. Everyone who has joined the team seems to have found a way to contribute. That, to me, is the hallmark of a successful and healthy squad.

"Take Mayank Agarwal, for instance. He only recently joined the side but made a match-winning contribution. That shows he felt comfortable within the team culture and environment," de Villiers added.