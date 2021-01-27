Sourav Ganguly goes for 'checkup', vitals stable, says hospital
Former India skipper and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the hospital again on Wednesday afternoon after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness.
“Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable,” said a media release from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in eastern Kolkata.
Ganguly wasn’t feeling well since Tuesday evening, a source close to the family said. When the feeling persisted on Wednesday, an electrocardiogram (ECG) was done which showed some changes, said the source. He felt dizzy and had “slight discomfort” in the chest, according to a PTI report. The family then decided to take Ganguly to the hospital, said the source.
The Kolkata Police created a green corridor to facilitate smooth passage for Ganguly. After reaching the hospital in a car, Ganguly, 48, walked inside. His wife and brother Snehasish Ganguly were with him. Snehasish, 55, underwent angioplasty at the same hospital last week.
Earlier this month Ganguly underwent angioplasty at another hospital. On January 2, he had to be hospitalised after “chest discomfort, heaviness of the head and a spell of dizziness while performing physical exercises in the home gymnasium,” according to a release from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital then. He had a stent inserted in the right coronary artery and discharged on January 7 with further treatment needed in “two-three weeks” on two more blockages.
Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty had come down to Kolkata to examine him. Opinions were also sought from doctors in Mumbai, Chennai and New York.
