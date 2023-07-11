Home / Cricket / Arjun Tendulkar included in South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar included in South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

PTI |
Jul 11, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Normally in Deodhar Trophy, the premier performer from each state gets a look-in and Arjun being a left-arm seamer brings variety to the attack.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made it to the South Zone squad led by Mayank Agarwal that will take part in the upcoming Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over competition scheduled in Puducherry from July 24.

Arjun Tendulkar was Goa team's joint highest wicket-taker with eight scalps from seven games.(AP)
The top performers from each of the south zone states have got a look-in with a few like B Sai Sudharsan being kept as standby as they will be playing the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo from July 13-23.

Tendulkar junior, a left-arm fast medium bowler and a hard-hitting lower-order batter, had made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the last edition of Indian Premier League and has been called up by the BCCI for an Emerging all-rounders' camp in August.

He is a part of the South zone pace attack which comprises Karnataka new ball duo of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar along with V Koushik.

Arjun was Goa team's joint highest wicket-taker with eight scalps from seven games.

The Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore.

