Arundhati Reddy punished by ICC for fiery send-off to Pakistan's Nida Dar; Indian star accepts sanction

The International Cricket Council punished Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy after she gave an aggressive send-off to Nida Dar during their Women's T20 World Cup contest against Pakistan on Sunday. Reddy had an impressive outing in Dubai and claimed three wickets in India's crucial six-wicket win to put their campaign back on track. However, her emotions got the better of her after she bamboozled Dar in the final over of the Pakistan innings and gave a send-off to her with a gesture in the direction of the pavilion. India's Arundhati Reddy bowls during the Group A match against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.(ICC)

"Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'," said the ICC in a statement.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Reddy's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old, who was also named Player of the Match, admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Harmanpreet and Co. next face Sri Lanka

Despite the win over Pakistan, the Women in Blue are still struggling to qualify for the next round. They will next face Sri Lanka, who beat them in the final of theAsia Cup earlier this year.

Speaking to Star Sports, Smriti Mandhana said that Sri Lanka are a good team in the group but one cannot make errors against Australia.

"As a player all games are important to us, when you come to the world cup you have to give 100 percent in each game, Sri Lanka is a good team in our group. But With Australia you know that you can't make errors and minimize them, and you have to get the best game out on that particular day to get the better of them. So, yeah there is excitement to do that on that day because they are a really good team so to come up against them and beat them," Mandhana said.