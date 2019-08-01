Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Statistical preview of blockbuster Birmingham Test

cricket

Australia head into the first Test at Edgbaston determined to complete “unfinished business” as they look to end their long record without a win at England’s ‘fortress’. You have to go back to the 2001 Ashes for the last time Australia enjoyed a a victory of any kind at the Birmingham ground. That winless streak across all formats at Warwickshire’s headquarters was extended to 15 matches when they lost to England in a World Cup semi-final earlier this month. By contrast, England have won their last 11 internationals at the ground. Here are all the important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this clash -

2001: The last time Australian won a Test match at Edgbaston. Since then, they have played thrice at this venue, lost 2 and drawn 1.

6/14: England have won 6 out of 14 Tests at Edgbaston against Australia, lost 3 and drawn 5.

28/51: England have won 28 out of 51 Tests at Edgbaston and lost 8.

108/346: England have won 108 Tests against Australia from 346 encounters and lost 144.

134/330: Australia won 134 out of 330 Tests against England in The Ashes and lost 106.

0/6: England have been winless in last 6 Tests against Australia (5 in 2018-19 and 1 in 2015).

2001: Australia have been winless at Edgbaston since 2001 across formats in 14 matches.

194: Jonny Bairstow is 194 runs away from completing 4000 runs in Tests.

16: Tim Paine is 16 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Tests and as wicketkeeper-batsman as well. Paine will become the 6th Australian to achieve this feat as a wicketkeeper-batsman after (Bert Oldfield, Rod Marsh, Ian Healy, Adam Gilchrist & Brad Haddin).

66: Peter Handscomb is 66 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Tests.

77: Nathan Lyon is 77 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Tests. Lyon can become the 4th Australian to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests after Shane Warne, Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson.

162: Stuart Broad is 162 runs away from completing 1000 runs in The Ashes.

5: Stuart Broad is 5 wickets away from completing 100 wickets in The Ashes. Broad can become the 9th English bowler and 14th overall to achieve this feat against Australia in Tests. Broad can also become the 5th player to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in The Ashes after George Giffen, Monty Noble, Wilfred Rhodes and Ian Botham.

201: Joe Root is 234 runs away from completing 4000 runs in Tests in England. Root will become the 10th player to achieve this feat.

4: Jos Buttler is 4 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Tests in England.

47: Steve Smith is 47 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Tests in England. Smith will become the 17th Australian to achieve this landmark.

186: Jonny Bairstow is 186 runs away from completing 3000 runs in Tests as designated wicketkeeper. Bairstow will become the 4th English wicketkeeper-batsman and 14th overall to reach this milestone in Tests.

6: Stuart Broad is also 6 wickets away from completing 450 Test wickets. Broad can become the 7th bowler to reach this landmark in Tests.

7: Nathan Lyon is also 7 wickets away from completing 350 Test wickets. Lyon can become the 4th Australian bowler and 7th spinner to reach this landmark in Tests.

13: With 343 wickets, Lyon is also 13 wickets away from surpassing Dennis Lillee to become the 3rd highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests.

6: Pat Cummins is 6 wickets away from completing 100 Test wickets.

5: Moeen Ali is 5 wickets from completing 100 Test wickets in England.

6: James Anderson is 6 wickets from completing 50 Test wickets at Edgbaston which ll be the 3rd ground for Anderson with 50+ Test wickets after Lord’s (103) and Trent Bridge (64). Anderson will become the 1st player to do so at Edgbaston and 7th instance for an English bowler at a venue in Tests.

9: James Anderson, Joe Root and Nathan Lyon are 9 catches each away from completing 100 catches in Tests respectively.

8: Stuart Broad is 8 catches away from completing 50 catches in Tests.

8: Tim Paine is 8 dismissals away from completing 100 in Tests as a wicketkeeper. He can become the 7th Australian wicketkeeper to reach this landmark.

4: Steve Smith is 4 catches away from completing 100 in Tests.

1: Jonny Bairstow is 1 catches away from completing 150 in Tests as a wicketkeeper. Bairstow can become the 7th English wicketkeeper to achieve this landmark.

