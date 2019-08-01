England vs Australia live score Ashes 2019, 1st Test Day 1 in Birmingham: Root and Co look to continue impressive run at Edgbaston

Preview: Australia head into the first Test at Edgbaston determined to complete “unfinished business” as they look to end their long record without a win at England’s ‘fortress’. You have to go back to the 2001 Ashes for the last time Australia enjoyed a a victory of any kind at the Birmingham ground. That winless streak across all formats at Warwickshire’s headquarters was extended to 15 matches when they lost to England in a World Cup semi-final earlier this month. By contrast, England have won their last 11 internationals at the ground. With England looking to regain the Ashes, and Australia not having won them on English soil in 19 years, Edgbaston appears to be the perfect venue for the series opener from the home side’s perspective.

Follow England vs Australia live updates below -

12:54 hrs IST ‘It is weird Aussies trying to be nice to you’ Ahead of the blockbuster first Test, vice-captain Ben Stokes stated he is not able to get his head around Australian cricket team being nice to others. “It is weird Aussies trying to be nice to you. Once you get out in the middle and cross the white line, the real competitive side of both teams will come out and Ashes are the biggest Test series played in the world. There is always something that happens between teams in Ashes series and I don’t think this will be any different. Both teams are desperate to win, both sets of players are desperate to perform because Ashes series are where you get scrutinised and criticised more, or praised if you do well,” Stokes was quoted as saying by Wisden.





12:40 hrs IST Handshake row The oldest rivalry in Test cricket is never shy of controversies and one such row has erupted ahead of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. According to reports, England captain Joe Root has been left unimpressed after it was revealed the two sets of players will shake hands to mark the beginning of the series. Click here to read full story.





12:23 hrs IST Jersey numbers! England and Australia will be the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142 year history of Test cricket. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the numbers that the players will wear in this clash. Moeen Ali- 18, James Anderson- 9, Jofra Archer- 22, Jonny Bairstow- 51, Stuart Broad- 8, Rory Burns- 27, Jos Buttler- 63, Sam Curran- 58, Joe Denly- 24, Joe Root- 66, Jason Roy- 20, Ben Stokes- 55, Olly Stone- 26, Chris Woakes- 19.





12:10 hrs IST England’s team for first Test England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been omitted from the side for the first Ashes test against Australia starting at Edgbaston on Thursday after failing to recover from injury. Playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.





11:57 hrs IST Fortress Edgbaston England return to Edgbaston looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double.Australia have not won at Edgbaston in any format since 2001, a run that includes their recent World Cup semi-final loss to England. England, by contrast, have won their last 11 internationals at the raucous Birmingham ground.





11:43 hrs IST Why series called the Ashes? The term Ashes gained currency after Australia’s first Test match win in England. The team from down under had defeated England for the first time in England at the Oval in London on August 21, 1882. Then, England was at the peak of cricket and this loss was not taken very well by people in the country. After this loss in 1882, England’s ‘Sunday Times’ carried a mock obituary of cricket in the country, stating that the body of England cricket will be cremated and the ashes would be taken to Australia. Two months later, the England team led by Hon Ivo Bligh, went to Australia to play the series and the skipper promised to make a comeback with the Ashes. The Australian counterpart at that time, WL Murdoch, had said he would do anything to keep the Ashes. Since then, the series between these two sides gained prominence and it became one of the oldest cricketing rivalries.



