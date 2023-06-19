Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes 1st Test Day 4 England vs Australia Live Score: Bazball faces real test as Aussie look to gain edge at Edgbaston
Live

Ashes 1st Test Day 4 England vs Australia Live Score: Bazball faces real test as Aussie look to gain edge at Edgbaston

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 19, 2023 12:28 PM IST

  • Ashes 1st Test Day 4 England vs Australia Live Score: Bazball faces real test in Briminghan as Australia look to gain edge. 

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope (0*) and Joe Root( (0*) will resume batting for England on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes opener against Australia, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts lead by 35 runs, after Australia posted 386 in their first innings, in response to England's 393/8d. On Day 3, England lost openers Zak Crawley (7) and Ben Duckett (19) early, and will be aiming to not lose wickets on Day 4's first session. Meanwhile, for Australia, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland have already bagged a wicket each in the second innings.

Australia's Scott Boland celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 19 Jun 2023 12:26 PM

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day of the Ashes opener between England and Australia, in Birmingham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series england cricket team australia cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.