Ashish Nehra reveals why he is hesitant to take India's coaching responsibility: 'I am not in the mood to...'

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has revealed why he is not keen to take the same position in the Indian cricket team. Nehra has an impressive record as a head coach in IPL as he guided Gujarat Titans to a title win in their debut season and followed it up with another finale appearance next year. His coaching acumen, tactical approach, and man management at the Titans impressed many in the last few years. The former Indian pacer displayed involvement in the game from the sidelines and was often seen guiding his player and sharing the plans from the boundary rope. Ashish Nehra has done an incredible job with Gujarat Titans as a head coach.(AFP)

Despite having a good resume for the job, Nehra didn't apply for the Indian cricket team's head coach position when Rahul Dravid announced his decision to step down.

Veteran Indian pacer opened up and said that being a father of young kids, he couldn't travel for nine months away from his family.

"I have not thought about that. My kids are young. Yes, GG's kids are also young, But everybody has different thoughts. I am very happy where I am. I am not in the mood to travel for nine months," Nehra told Sports Tak in an interview.

Meanwhile, Nehra heaped praise on India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir and said he won't change with the big responsibility and will remain up-front and passionate about the game.

"The challenges are always there and it is a great opportunity also. It is a different kind of role compared to IPL. Gautam is always very passionate about the game, and has so much experience. Every coach and captain thinks differently," Nehra said.

"With Gambhir, I can confidently say with his passion, experience, he is going to make big changes, and he will do well. One thing is for sure. He will never change as a person. Have seen him all these years, he is the same. He is very upfront and passionate," Nehra added.

Gambhir also joined Team India after a successful stint as a mentor with Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's IPL. His first assignment as India's head coach will be the Sri Lanka tour where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. Abhishek Nayar and Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate are part of Gambhir's coaching staff for the tour of Sri Lanka. The trio had recently collaborated to lead the KKR to the IPL 2024 title.