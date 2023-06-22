'Ashraf is free to...': ACC issues hard-hitting response after PCB's likely president rejects Asia Cup's hybrid model

Dropping a bombshell in a recently concluded press conference on Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) likely chairperson Zaka Ashraf has expressed his reservations about the hybrid model of conducting the Asia Cup 2023. Ashraf, who is leading the race to become the next president of the apex cricket board of Pakistan, has openly rejected the hybrid model which was recently approved by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The BCCI had earlier made it clear that Team India will only play Pakistan at a neutral venue in the Asia Cup(Getty Images)

For the first time since 2008, Pakistan will host a multi-nation cricket tournament at home. The ACC had confirmed Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the co-hosts of the Asia Cup 2023. The Asia Cup was originally slated to take place in Pakistan before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that Team India would avoid travelling to the neighbouring county. The hybrid model of the Asia Cup was accepted after Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah, who is also the secretary of BCCI, had asserted that Team India will only play Pakistan at a neutral venue.

"The first point is that I had rejected the hybrid model (for Asia Cup) in the past itself - because I do not agree with it. The board of the Asian Cricket Council had decided that it should be held in Pakistan, then we should host it," Ashraf shared his views in a press conference on Wednesday. If Ashraf is appointed as the president of the PCB, then the Pakistani cricket board and the BCCI will be on a collision course.

'Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants'

Ashraf's statement can also jeopardise Pakistan's participation at the 2023 World Cup which will take place in India. Speaking to news agency PTI, an ACC board member issued a noteworthy statement after Ashraf rejected the hybrid model for Asia Cup. "The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants," the ACC board member said.

Ashraf is among the two nominees for PCB's top post as he was earlier handpicked by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. According to the agency report, Sharif's appointment as the president of the PCB is nothing but a formality for the Pakistani Prime Minister. "All the main matches are happening outside (of Pakistan). (Teams like) Nepal and Bhutan are going to play in Pakistan - which is not fair for Pakistan. I do not know what the board has decided previously, I do not have the access to the information. I will check, whatever is doable in the shortest possible time, will do that for the betterment of Pakistan," he said.

Challenges lined up for Pakistan

According to a report, the BCCI and the ICC have turned down the PCB's request to have a change of venue for a couple of their matches at the ICC World Cup. Ashraf was the PCB chairperson when India last played Pakistan for a bilateral series back in 2012. "There are challenges lined up ahead for Pakistan, there are many pending issues, the Asia Cup is there, then the World Cup, the team's preparations, a lot of issues. I do not want to speak against anyone because I have not (yet) taken over. Once I take over, will see what the scenario is. I always take media along, I do not hide anything. We have to work for the betterment of Pakistan, we have a clear conscious," Ashraf added.

