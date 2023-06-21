Home / Cricket / BCCI, ICC pass joint verdict on Pakistan's bizarre request to swap venues for crucial World Cup games in India: Report

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 08:21 PM IST

In a surprising turn of events, the PCB had reportedly requested the ICC to change Pakistan's venues for two of its group games for the India World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly declined the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to have a change of venues for a couple of their matches at the ICC World Cup 2023. Two-time champions India are set to host the 2023 edition of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup later this year. In a surprising turn of events, the PCB had reportedly requested the ICC to change Pakistan's venues for two of its group games for the India World Cup.

India and Pakistan only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds(AP-Reuters )

The 1992 World Cup winners are expected to play Australia in Bengaluru on October 20. The Babar Azam-led side will then lock horns with Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23. Seeking a change in match venues, Pakistan wanted to take on Afghanistan in Bengaluru and five-time winners Australia in Chennai. As per the latest developments, the BCCI and ICC have turned down the request made by the apex cricket board of Pakistan.

According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, the BCCI and ICC held a joint meeting on Tuesday. The cricketing bodies have officially shared their verdict on the decision with the PCB. As per previous Pakistani media reports, the PCB urged the ICC to change the venues after a draft of the World Cup schedule was shared with the competing teams.

Pakistan 'favourites' after venue swap?

Earlier, a report filed by ESPNcricinfo suggested that a change in venue can also make Pakistan "favourites" to win both matches at the World Cup 2023. Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible," the PCB's internal note said. "Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches."

