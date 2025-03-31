Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ashwani Kumar reveals how Hardik Pandya's plan helped him deceive Andre Russell on debut: ‘Captain also played role…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2025 04:56 AM IST

Ashwani Kumar, a 23-year-old pacer, revealed that he ate only a banana for lunch because the pressure didn't make him feel hungry.

Mumbai Indians young paceman Ashwani Kumar made waves with a sensational spell on his IPL debut to break Kolkata Knight Riders back at Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm pacer, who was feeling the debut pressure, made an instant impact by dismissing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the first ball of his IPL debut. The big wicket boosted his confidence and he ended up claiming a four-fer as KKR were bundled out for just 116.

Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar claimed a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut.(AFP)
Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar claimed a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut.(AFP)

Ashwani was right on the money and ran riot against the defending champions to dismantle their star-studded batting line-up by claiming the big wickets of Rahane, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey.

The 23-year-old pacer revealed that he ate only a banana for lunch because the pressure didn't make him feel hungry.

“I felt very good, there was pressure but the team environment helped me to settle down. I didn’t have lunch today, I only ate a banana, there was some pressure so I didn’t feel hungry,” Ashwani told broadcasters after KKR's innings.

Live Score MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Updates

Talking about his plan, the young paceman from Punjab said that the MI management told him to enjoy himself on the debut.

“I made a bit of plan, they (team management) told me that it’s my debut match so enjoy yourself and back your skills,” he added.

‘Hardik bhai told me to…’

Ashwani held his calm against the KKR big-hitters and bowled with a set plan to get rid of him. He set up Russell with a couple of short balls followed by a length ball on which angled across and hit the top of the stumps.

During the mid-innings break, the left-arm pacer it was skipper Hardik Pandya's plan to bowl Russell short and on his body and then he deceived the Caribbean power-hitter with a length ball.

“The captain also played his role. Hardik bhai told me to bowl short and to bowl at the body and that led to a wicket.

Ashwani became the 10th bowler to pick a wicket on the first ball and also the first Indian to get a four-wicket haul in his IPL debut match.

The rookie paceman said that his family in Punjab was eagerly waiting for his debut and he is grateful to get an opportunity against KKR.

“In my village, everyone would be watching. They were just waiting for my debut, and by god's grace, I got an opportunity tonight and did well,” he added.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Ashwani Kumar reveals how Hardik Pandya's plan helped him deceive Andre Russell on debut: ‘Captain also played role…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On