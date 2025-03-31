Ashwani Kumar reveals how Hardik Pandya's plan helped him deceive Andre Russell on debut: ‘Captain also played role…’

Mumbai Indians young paceman Ashwani Kumar made waves with a sensational spell on his IPL debut to break Kolkata Knight Riders back at Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm pacer, who was feeling the debut pressure, made an instant impact by dismissing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the first ball of his IPL debut. The big wicket boosted his confidence and he ended up claiming a four-fer as KKR were bundled out for just 116. Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar claimed a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut.(AFP)

Ashwani was right on the money and ran riot against the defending champions to dismantle their star-studded batting line-up by claiming the big wickets of Rahane, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey.

The 23-year-old pacer revealed that he ate only a banana for lunch because the pressure didn't make him feel hungry.

“I felt very good, there was pressure but the team environment helped me to settle down. I didn’t have lunch today, I only ate a banana, there was some pressure so I didn’t feel hungry,” Ashwani told broadcasters after KKR's innings.

Talking about his plan, the young paceman from Punjab said that the MI management told him to enjoy himself on the debut.

“I made a bit of plan, they (team management) told me that it’s my debut match so enjoy yourself and back your skills,” he added.

‘Hardik bhai told me to…’

Ashwani held his calm against the KKR big-hitters and bowled with a set plan to get rid of him. He set up Russell with a couple of short balls followed by a length ball on which angled across and hit the top of the stumps.

During the mid-innings break, the left-arm pacer it was skipper Hardik Pandya's plan to bowl Russell short and on his body and then he deceived the Caribbean power-hitter with a length ball.

“The captain also played his role. Hardik bhai told me to bowl short and to bowl at the body and that led to a wicket.

Ashwani became the 10th bowler to pick a wicket on the first ball and also the first Indian to get a four-wicket haul in his IPL debut match.

The rookie paceman said that his family in Punjab was eagerly waiting for his debut and he is grateful to get an opportunity against KKR.

“In my village, everyone would be watching. They were just waiting for my debut, and by god's grace, I got an opportunity tonight and did well,” he added.