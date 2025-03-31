MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025: Rickelton's 62*, debutant Ashwani's 4/24 leads Mumbai Indians to one-sided victory
GAME OVER! MI WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
Russell strikes again
Rickelton gets his fifty
MI need 55 from 78 balls
Russell strikes, removes Rohit!
Rickelton amps it up!
4-6! Rickelton gets lucky!
Strong opening over by Spencer Johnson
Action resumes!
ALL OUT! KKR - 116 (16.2)
VIGNESH GETS HIS FIRST TODAY! OUT!
FOUR WICKETS FOR ASHWANI!
Ashwani gets his third! CRAZY SCENES!
Ashwani gets his second!
14 runs leaked from 8th over
Hardik removes Raghuvanshi
Chahar strikes again!
Raghuvanshi responds for KKR
ANOTHER WICKET! WHAT IS GOING ON!
KKR - 15/2 (2)
Second over, another wicket! KKR - 2/2 (1.1)
OUTT!!! Narine out for duck in first over
The action begins!
Impact Subs
Playing XIs
What did the captains say?
MI win the toss!
Toss upcoming!
What to expect?
Hardik Pandya's MI's form
Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine
Rahane visiting his home ground
Wankhede Stadium - MI's fortress
Venkatesh Iyer key for KKR
Rohit Sharma's poor IPL form symbolised by key stat
De Kock to face Boult-Chahar Test
Vignesh to return to MI XI?
Trent Boult on his lack of success this year
KKR head coach responds to curator controversy
Head-to-head
Bumrah still unavailable
MI's woes
KKR squad
MI squad
Hello and welcome everyone!
MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Indians bagged their first win of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in a massive win, at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chasing 117, MI cruised to 121/2 in 12.5 overs, as opener Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten with a knock of 62* runs off 41 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav (27*) smacked the match-winning six for MI in a run-chase where Andre Russell took two wickets. Earlier, Ashwani Kumar picked four wickets on his Indian Premier League debut as Kolkata Knight Riders crumbled for 116 in 16.2 overs. ...Read More
Trent Boult struck in the opening over to remove opener Sunil Narine (0). Then Narine’s opening partner Quinton de Kock (1) departed in the second over, falling to Deepak Chahar. KKR ended the powerplay at 41/4, also losing Venkatesh Iyer (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (11). Then skipper Hardik Pandya struck in the seventh over to remove Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26). Ashwani still wasn’t done as he removed Rinku Singh (17) and Manish Pandey (19) to become the first IPL bowler to take a four-wicket haul on debut. Then Vignesh Puthur also joined the party, removing Harshit Rana (4). Ramandeep Singh (22) tried to add some boundaries but couldn’t do much, eventually losing his wicket in the 17th over, which also meant the end of first innings. Initially, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl.
Key highlights from MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match:
- MI win by eight wickets
- Ryan Rickelton’s (62*) takes MI to 121/2 in 12.5 overs
- KKR: 116 (16.2), Target for MI: 117
- Ashwani Kumar takes a four-wicket haul on IPL debut
- Ashwani Kumar strikes thrice on debut as KKR crumble at 80/7 in 11 overs
- KKR reach 41/4 in six overs
- MI playing XI - Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur
- KKR playing XI - Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
- MI captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bowl
GAME OVER! MI WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
A short delivery by Russell, outside off. Suryakumar smacks it over midwicket for a four! Then he makes it back-to-back with another four, upper-cut over short third. Then he takes a single. Three runs needed.

Rickelton takes a single next to put Suryakumar on strike. The Indian hammers it for a six to finish the match! GAME OVER! MI WIN!

MI: 121/2 (12.5), Target: 117
Rickelton takes a single next to put Suryakumar on strike. The Indian hammers it for a six to finish the match! GAME OVER! MI WIN!
MI: 121/2 (12.5), Target: 117
Russell strikes again
Russell strikes again! He sends it on length, reduces the pace. acks drives it to extra cover, but can't keep it down! OUT!

Jacks c Rahane b Russell 16 (17)
Jacks c Rahane b Russell 16 (17)
Rickelton gets his fifty
The 10th over begins and Rickelton receives a half-tracker from Narine, he hammers it over deep midwicket for a six and also gets his maiden IPL half-century! SHOT!
MI need 55 from 78 balls
A full delivery by Varun, on middle and leg. Rickelton reverse hits it past backward point for a four! SHOT! MI will look to finish this match fast!

MI: 62/0 (7), Target: 117
MI: 62/0 (7), Target: 117
Russell strikes, removes Rohit!
MI lose their first wicket! Russell strikes! Rohit tries to hit it flat, but is caught at mid-off!

Rohit c Rana b Russell 13 (12)
Rohit c Rana b Russell 13 (12)
Rickelton amps it up!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The fourth over begins with a length full ball from Rana and it is a dot. Rickelton amps it up now! Next ball, straight down the ground for a four, and then a six to deep midwicket!
Rana has to respond, and he does that with a dot in the next ball. Then he gets another, final ball of the fourth over coming up. Rickelton beats the fielder again, straight down the ground, past the non-striker for a four! SHOT!
MI: 42/0 (4), Target: 117
4-6! Rickelton gets lucky!
A full length delivery by Spencer and Rickelton inside edges it wide of the fielder at short fine for a four! Then he pulls him for a six! TOP-EDGED!
Strong opening over by Spencer Johnson
KKR start strong as Spencer leaks only a single in the opening over. Rohit (1*) and Rickelton (0*) will look to find some form tonight!

MI: 1/0 (1), Target: 117
MI: 1/0 (1), Target: 117
IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap
Action resumes!
The action resumes! Rohit and Rickelton to open for MI in this run-chase!

Target: 117
Target: 117
ALL OUT! KKR - 116 (16.2)
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: 9 runs leaked in the 16th over and Ramandeep also gets a six! Ramandeep (16*) will look to add some blows to MI now!
The new over begins and Ramandeep clobbers Santner for a six over long on. The next ball is game over for KKR as Santner removes Ramandee. Good catch by Hardik!
Ramandeep c Hardik b Santner 22 (12)
KKR: 116 (16.2)
VIGNESH GETS HIS FIRST TODAY! OUT!
Vignesh also picks his first now, removes Rana. He sends a poor delivery but Rana goes for the slog sweep, it goes flat and Dhir catches it with a dive! OUT! KKR ARE NINE DOWN NOW!

Rana c Dhir b Vignesh 4 (8)
Rana c Dhir b Vignesh 4 (8)
FOUR WICKETS FOR ASHWANI!
Russell begins the 13th over with a shot past the extra-cover fielder for a four. Then Ashwani responds with back-to-back dots. Now it is the party ball! ANOTHER WICKET! OUTTT!! He sends a length ball and Russell fails to connect his swing, it rattles the stumps!

Russell b Ashwani 5 (11)
Russell b Ashwani 5 (11)
Ashwani gets his third! CRAZY SCENES!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: ASHWANI PICKS HIS THIRD!
Ashwani ends the 11th over, with a length delivery, on leg stump. Pandey is stuck on the crease and the ball goes between bat and pad. It hits the top of leg stump!
Pandey b Ashwani 19 (14)
KKR: 80/7 (11)
Ashwani gets his second!
A short delivery by Ashwani, outside off and Rinku goes down the track to hammer it over extra cover for a four! Ashwani responds in style!

He sends it short and wider. Rinku tries to play the same shot, but ends up slicing it to Dhir at deep point for a catch!

Rinku c Dhir b Ashwani 17 (14)
He sends it short and wider. Rinku tries to play the same shot, but ends up slicing it to Dhir at deep point for a catch!
Rinku c Dhir b Ashwani 17 (14)
14 runs leaked from 8th over
Puthur tosses it down, on middle and off. Pandey slams it over deep midwicket for a six! SHOT! Then he takes a single, and Puthur gets a dot after that. Puthur wraps up this with over with a slower length delivery, Rinku hammers it to long-off for a six!

KKR: 59/5 (8)
KKR: 59/5 (8)
Hardik removes Raghuvanshi
Now Hardik also picks his wicket and things aren't looking good for KKR! It was a short delivery by Hardik, wide outside off. The KKR batter tries to hit it in front of square, but finds Dhir, who runs from deep square leg for the catch!

Raghuvanshi c Dhir b Hardik 26 (16)

KKR: 45/5 (7)
Raghuvanshi c Dhir b Hardik 26 (16)
KKR: 45/5 (7)
Chahar strikes again!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: AND ANOTHER ONE! EVEN VENKATESH HAS TO LEAVE! OUT!!
A short ball by Chahar, and Venkatesh wasn’t prepared for this bouncer. He can only nick it to Rickelton for a catch!
Venkatesh c Rickelton b Chahar 3 (9)
Raghuvanshi responds for KKR
Raghuvanshi responds for KKR again! Ashwani sends a length ball, on middle and leg. Raghuvanshi waits and short-arm-jabs it over long leg for a six! Then Ashwani sends it short, and Raghuvanshi ends the over with a single.

KKR: 33/3 (4)
KKR: 33/3 (4)
ANOTHER WICKET! WHAT IS GOING ON!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: OUTTT! ASHWANI STRIKES NOW! KKR LOSE ANOTHER AND IT IS RAHANE!
It is a full delivery, and wide. Rahane slices it to deep backward point and Tilak catches it. He almost dropped this!!!! BUT KKR ARE TOTALLY RATTLED NOW!
Rahane c Tilak b Ashwani 11 (7)
KKR: 25/3 (3.1)
KKR - 15/2 (2)
A full delivery by Chahar and Raghuvanshi smacks his first ball past midwicket for a four. Then he makes it back-to-back with another four between cover point and backward point. Then he gets a single and Rahane gets a dot. Rahane ends the over with a four over the non-striker's end.

KKR: 15/2 (2)
KKR: 15/2 (2)
Second over, another wicket! KKR - 2/2 (1.1)
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: NOW CHAHA JOINS THE PARTY!
He sends a length delivery, shaping away from the body, outside off. De Kock hits it straight to mid-off for a catch!
De Kock c Ashwani b Chahar 1 (3)
KKR: 2/2 (1.1)
OUTT!!! Narine out for duck in first over
Boult begins the first over with a good length ball, De Kock defends it to cover point and then takes a single in the delivery. Narine's first ball is a dot and then he receives a pitched up ball, in the middle. Narine exposes his stumps and doesn't connect, stumps rattled! OUTT!

Narine b Boult 0 (2)
Narine b Boult 0 (2)
The action begins!
The action begins! De Kock and Narine to open for KKR. Meanwhile, Boult will bowl the first over for MI!
The action begins! De Kock and Narine to open for KKR. Meanwhile, Chahar will bowl the first over for MI!
Impact Subs
MI - Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

KKR - Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia
KKR - Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia
Playing XIs
MI - Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

KKR - Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR - Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
What did the captains say?
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Speaking after winning the toss, MI skipper Hardik said, “We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will comes back and we have a debutant.”
Meanwhile, KKR captain Rahane said, “We wanted to bowl first as well but I was confused looking at the wicket, generally Wankede is a good batting surface so I feel it's a good toss to lose. There's a little breeze going on, no dew factor to deal with. We will look to post a good total on the board and I have confidence in our bowlers to defend. We are playing good cricket, every games gives a good opportunity to play good cricket. Lovely ground, we are looking to play good cricket. Sunil comes in in place of Mooen.”
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI win the toss!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI captain Hardik wins the toss and opts to bowl!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Toss upcoming!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Toss is coming up folks! Stay tuned! We will soon see Rahane and Hardik take centre-stage.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: What to expect?
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The Wankhede ground is expected to see humidity and decent sea breeze. Dew won’t play a big role, but the team which wins the toss, could opt to bowl. The boundaries are short, we could see some huge shots!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Hardik Pandya’s MI’s form
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Speaking ahead of the match, MI skipper Hardik said, “There should not be a concern [about the batting]... and it's [at an] early stage. But at the same point of time, I think batters have to come to the party. And yeah, hopefully they come soon.”
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit has been removed by Narine ten times in all T20s. No bowler has removed a batter more times, which is level with Bravo removing Pollard, who are in MI and CSk dugouts respectively,
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahane visiting his home ground
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The Wankhede Stadium is also Rahane’s home ground and he is KKR’s new captain this season. He averages 40 in the venue vs MI, with three fifties from ten innings. He got his fastest IPL half-century off 19 balls at the Wankhede two years ago.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Wankhede Stadium - MI’s fortress
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The Wankhede has been MI’s fortress and they have 57.17 win percentage in the venue, which is the second most by a team in the last seasons, only behind CSK’s 66.67 percentage at Chepauk.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer key for KKR
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh has been KKR’s key weapon vs MI. In the six matches he has faced MI, KKR has won five and the only defeat came in 2023, despite a century by him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma’s poor IPL form symbolised by key stat
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit has been dismissed inside the first over seven times since the beginning of IPL 2022, which is the most by any batter. This season, he has been dismissed in opening overs of both matches.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: De Kock to face Boult-Chahar Test
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: De Kock smacked an unbeaten 97* vs RR in the previous fixture, but he has a disappointing record vs MI’s bowlers, especially Boult and Chahar. Meanwhile, Russell also hasn’t bowled for KKR yet, despite finishing as their joint-highest wicket-taker among seamers last season. Fans will hope to see Russell return to full bowling fitness, as he will be key in the middle phase of the season.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Vignesh to return to MI XI?
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Vignesh is expected to return to the playing XI and replace Mujeeb. But the pressure will be on the likes of Suryakumar, Tilak and Hardik, who will face KKR’s lethal spin duo of Narine and Varun.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Trent Boult on his lack of success this year
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Boult has been poor with the new ball this season, which is very unlike him. Speaking ahead of the match, the veteran MI pacer said, “I would love to. I don't think the ball's been swinging as much as I'd like it to, but it's a long tournament so hopefully I will enjoy some success at some point too early in the season. We understand this game can be tough for both bowlers and batters and yeah, we've had two games. I don't think we're going to look too much into it. Hopefully we can turn it around very quickly (at the Wankhede).”
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR head coach responds to curator controversy
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Recently KKR and the Eden Gardens curator were embroiled in controversy, with the latter being accused of not preparing pitches in according for the home team. The curator was also accused of not listening to any tips from KKR. Responding to that that, KKR head coach Pandit said, “At this moment, my focus is definitely on the next game. I am not thinking about what has to be done and under whose control (is the pitch preparation). I don't know what the system is in different states or different grounds. Of course, as a team management, as a coach, as a captain, we expect something to be provided. Who will not be happy about that (home advantage)?”
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head-to-head
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI have a 23-11 lead vs KKR in terms of head-to-head. But KKR have an edge, winning five out of their last six meetings.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Bumrah still unavailable
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Defending champions KKR have been in mixed form this season, but have won their last five out of six matches vs MI since the start of the UAE leg in IPL 2021. They beat MI at the Wankhede last season, which also saw them end a 12-year winless run at the venue. KKR also beat RR in their previous fixture, and will look to build a run here!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Bumrah still unavailable
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Jasprit Bumrah’s return date is still uncertain and the pacer’s absence has been a huge blow for MI. He was recently seen in a nets session, but is not expected to be in action today!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI’s woes
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI have fallen to back-to-back defeats and even skipper Hardik Pandya’s return didn’t serve as motivation in the previous fixture. Against KKR, all eyes will be on Rohit who is in poor form and also on the playing XI. Vignesh, who was their best player in the opening defeat was dropped for the next match. He is expected to return.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR squad
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI squad
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Hello and welcome everyone!
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's IPL 2025 showdown between MI and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are winless and will look to get their first points of the season, but face a KKR side, who will be equally motivated to get a win!