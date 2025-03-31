Mar 31, 2025 7:06 PM IST

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Speaking after winning the toss, MI skipper Hardik said, “We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will comes back and we have a debutant.”

Meanwhile, KKR captain Rahane said, “We wanted to bowl first as well but I was confused looking at the wicket, generally Wankede is a good batting surface so I feel it's a good toss to lose. There's a little breeze going on, no dew factor to deal with. We will look to post a good total on the board and I have confidence in our bowlers to defend. We are playing good cricket, every games gives a good opportunity to play good cricket. Lovely ground, we are looking to play good cricket. Sunil comes in in place of Mooen.”