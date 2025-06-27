Ashwin, unlike Sunil Gavaskar, urges Rishabh Pant not to do ‘front flip’ celebration: ‘He has nothing to prove’

Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged Rishabh Pant not to do his trademark front flip celebration after scoring a century. The wicketkeeper batter scored twin centuries in the Leeds Test against England, while he celebrated his first innings ton with a somersault celebration to enthral fans at Headingley. However, in the second innings, despite demand from legendary Sunil Gavaskar from the stands, he didn't replicate the same celebration and went for another one. India's Rishabh Pant did a front flip celebration after scoring a century in first innings at Leeds.(AP)

However, Ashwin requested Pant avoid his now-famous front flips, especially in Tests. He said he has nothing to prove and is already a top batter in the lineup.

“I’ve only one request, please don’t do that front flip. In Tests, your body gets tired unlike in IPL where you will not play more than 50-60 balls. He is a bona fide top batter in the Indian lineup. So he has nothing to prove,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He became the second wicketkeeper in cricket history to score centuries in both innings of a Test match after Andy Flower.

The wicketkeeper also pulled off a similar celebration after scoring a century for Lucknow Super Giants in their last match of IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, in the first innings against England in Leeds, Pant reached his century in trademark flair, smashing a lofted six off Shoaib Bashir while on 99. Stepping out to a flighted delivery, he dispatched it into the stands to bring up his ton. The celebration was just as dramatic—helmet off, bat and gloves dropped, followed by a dazzling front flip that left the Leeds crowd in awe.

Speaking to former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara during the first Test, Pant opened up on his somersault celebration and revealed he was trained in gymnastics during school.

“I had three celebrations in mind. One of them was ‘let the bat do the talking’. Then I thought, I’ll stick with mine. I’ve been doing it since childhood (the somersault). I trained in gymnastics during school,” he said, while in conversation on Sony Sports.

“In school, I did gymnastics. I’m very used to it. Even if you wake me up in the middle of the night, I can do a somersault. After the accident, I had to work even harder at it. But I put in the work, and now it’s easy for me again," he added.