Pathum Nissanka enters 'best all-format opener' debate after back-to-back Test tons, fans claim rivalry with Ben Duckett

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka continued his sublime form with the bat and scored a magnificent century against Bangladesh in the second Test. The elegant right-hander has kicked off the new World Test Championship cycle in sensational fashion, notching up consecutive centuries to surge ahead of his peers in the run-scoring charts. The 27-year-old scored 187 runs in the opening Test in Galle and continued his imperious form to Colombo with an unbeaten 146 at stumps on Day 2. Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 146 off 238 balls on Day 2 of second Test against Bangladesh.(AFP)

It marked his fourth Test century, as the 27-year-old continues to capitalise on his rich vein of form, making the most of the second opportunity he’s been given in the Test set-up.

Nissanka looked flawless on Day 2, scoring an unbeaten 146 off 238 balls laced with 18 fours, following his career-best 187 in the drawn first test at Galle last week.

He shaded a 194-run stand for the second with Dinesh Chandimal to put Bangladesh bowlers on the backfoot as Sri Lanka took complete control over the game. Bangladesh, growing increasingly frustrated by their failure to take a wicket, shifted to negative bowling lines and defensive field placements. However, Chandimal and Nissanka responded brilliantly, unleashing a series of reverse sweeps to put the pressure right back on the bowlers. Nissanka brought up his fourth Test century in style, punching a backfoot-driven boundary off Rana shortly after the tea break. The milestone also marked his 11th score of fifty or more in just his 18th Test appearance.

Also Read | Jofra Archer returns to Test team after 4 years as England arm up with lethal weapon for Edgbaston clash vs India

The fans on X hyped Nissanka and included him in the debate for the best all-format opener at the moment alongside Ben Duckett, who recently slammed 149 against India in Leeds.

Chandimal was seven runs from a century, 93 off 153 balls, when he tried to reverse sweep Nayeem Hasan and gloved an easy catch to wicketkeeper Litton Das in fading light. Chandimal was dismissed in the 90s for the first time. Nissanka brought up his fourth Test century in style, punching a backfoot-driven boundary off Rana shortly after the tea break. The milestone also marked his 11th score of fifty or more in just his 18th Test appearance.

At stumps, Sri Lanka were 290/2 with a handy 46-run lead putting Bangladesh in serious trouble.

Earlier, debutant Sonal Dinusha took 3-22 as Sri Lanka bowled out the visitors for 247.

Bangladesh resumed the day on 220-8 and lasted 8.3 overs with overnight batsman Taijul the last man out for 33, caught off Dinusha's left-arm spin.