KL Rahul's commitment to choosing ‘country over his child’ gets exuberant praise: ‘He said, I want to go England early’

Former India cricketer and Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani lauded KL Rahul for his commitment, highlighting how he joined the Indian team in England early despite recently embracing fatherhood. Rahul, who is the senior-most batter in the current Test team after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement, arrived in England early before the rest of the squad and played an India A game to get ready for red-ball cricket after the completion of IPL 2025. The elegant right-hander backed up his early arrival in England with a brilliant century in the second innings of the first Test, justifying his decision and underlining his commitment to the team. KL Rahul slammed a century in second innings against England in Leeds.(Action Images via Reuters)

Badani was thoroughly impressed with Rahul's determination, noting that despite becoming a father in March, he chose not to take a break. Instead, Rahul played the full IPL season for his franchise and then headed straight to England for national duty.

"I really liked the fact that he was someone who said, ‘I want to go to England early. I want to play the side game.’ Forget about the hundred he got — that came later. The intent — that’s what matters. The intent to be there early, to be prepared, to be with the side. Let’s not forget, he’s a young father, and I don’t think his child is travelling with him initially. So for him to say, ‘Country over my child’ — that’s a huge call," Badani told Times of India.

The DC coach said that Rahul, being the senior player, could have avoided going to England for the India A game, but he showed great commitment and didn't make any excuses for that.

"He could’ve easily said, ‘I'm not playing the side game anyway, I’ll just go straight to the Test match.’ But he didn’t," he added.

'KL Rahul has played the senior-most batter role really well'

A second-innings century in the opening Test didn’t just put India in command at a crucial juncture; it reaffirmed Rahul’s place as the pillar of India’s new-age batting order after the retirements of Rohit and Kohli.

In a transitional phase for Indian cricket, where younger players are finding their footing and leadership is shifting hands, Badani stated that Rahul displayed great commitment and lived up to the role of senior player in the side.

"KL made a statement I remember ahead of the Test series: ‘I care for this team, and I want to be here.’ He wanted to go to England. I could see the hunger in his eyes and in his words. In the absence of Rohit and Virat, he becomes the senior-most batter — and he has played that role really well," said Badani.