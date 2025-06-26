Search Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Jofra Archer returns to Test team after 4 years as England arm up with lethal weapon for Edgbaston clash vs India

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 26, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Jofra Archer recently made his return to first-class cricket after four years, turning out for Sussex against Durham and picking up one wicket in the match.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the squad for the second Test match against India at Edgbaston, as it has recalled Jofra Archer back into the squad. The premier pacer, who has dealt with several fitness issues in recent times, returned to the England Test set-up for the first time since February 2021. After winning the first Test, England decided to strengthen their bowling attack by recalling Archer as India scored five individual centuries in the match.

Jofra Archer returns to England's Test team.(REUTERS)
Jofra Archer returns to England's Test team.(REUTERS)

The ECB stuck with the 14 players from the opening Test and just made an addition to include Archer in the squad. The second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played from July 2, 2025.

Archer last featured for England in March during an ODI against South Africa at the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He recently made his return to first-class cricket after four years, turning out for Sussex against Durham and picking up one wicket in the match. In his Test career so far, Archer has claimed 42 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 31.

Also Read | Shubman Gill told to use Shardul Thakur in 'better way' amidst heavy criticism: ‘If he can start bowling with Bumrah…’

England selector Luke Wright mentioned earlier this month that Jofra Archer could be in contention for the second Test against India next month, provided he gets some game time with Sussex. Captain Ben Stokes also revealed that the 30-year-old is eager to make his return to Test cricket.

Meanwhile, England pulled off a successful run chase on the final day, powered by Ben Duckett’s superb 149 and valuable knocks from Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith. The hosts reached the 371-run target in 82 overs, finishing at 373/5 to seal a five-wicket victory. This was England's second-highest fourth-innings run-chase, just behind the 378-3 they managed also against India at Edgbaston not long after Stokes and McCullum joined forces as captain and coach.

England Squad for 2nd Test vs India:

Ben Stokes (Durham) – Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
