Shubman Gill told to use Shardul Thakur in 'better way' amidst heavy criticism: ‘If he can start bowling with Bumrah…’

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has come in support of under-fire Shardul Thakur after he faced intense criticism following India's loss at Headingley, Leeds. Shardul, who was picked in the XI as the fast-bowling all-rounder, failed to impress in any department. He scored 1 and 4 with the bat as the Indian tail didn't put up any fight in both innings. Shardul Thakur bowled 16 overs across two innings in the first Test.(Action Images via Reuters)

Meanwhile, newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill appeared hesitant to rely on Shardul’s bowling, handing him just six overs in the first innings, where he proved expensive with an economy rate over 6. Though Shardul picked up two important wickets in the second innings to momentarily shift the momentum in India’s favour, he—along with the rest of the attack—was unable to build on that breakthrough.

Following India’s loss, a wave of fans and experts have called for Shardul to be dropped from the playing XI for the second Test, suggesting that Nitish Kumar Reddy or an additional spinner like Kuldeep Yadav should be brought in as a replacement.

Rahane, who has played a lot of cricket with Shardul at the domestic level, advised skipper Shubman to trust the all-rounder's bowling ability and use him better.

"I feel an all-rounder's role is very important. Shardul Thakur has been an experienced player and has done well in Test cricket overseas. I want to see more overs from Shardul. If the Indian team can use Shardul Thakur in a better way, that will be great. Whatever I have seen with him, he can swing the ball both ways and is a wicket-taker. If Shardul can bowl the first change or even given the new ball he can swing it both ways," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

‘Give Shardul Thakur freedom, he will get you more wickets’

Rahane, who has led the Indian team in the past on numerous occasions, said with the ability to swing the ball both ways, Shardul should open the bowling with or come as the first change.

"With the duke ball, it generally starts to behave after 10 or 12 overs. If Shardul can start the bowling with Bumrah and Siraj can come in as one change, that will be great. I would like to see Shardul bowling more overs. Give him that freedom, he will get you more wickets," he added.