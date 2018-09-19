Asia Cup 2018: India find the perfect way to beat the heat ahead of Pakistan clash - Watch

The heat has been an issue in Dubai and the teams participating in the ongoing Asia Cup have all spoken about having to fight the heat battle along with taking on the opposition. But the Indian camp has found the best possible way to beat the scorching heat as they prepare for the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video which read: “When the ☀️☀️ is blazing hot, you beat the heat #TeamIndia’s way. Watch the boys cope with the heat in style - by @28anand”

All the six teams have had to endure extreme hot conditions in the UAE, with the temperature scaling to over 40 degrees Celsius and expected to rise further in the coming days. Earlier, Rohit Sharma said his side would get a chance to assess the conditions in their match against Hong Kong.

“Once we finish the first game we will look at Pakistan, what their strengths and weaknesses are. Looking at the pitch, I think we have the perfect combination and the guys to do the job.

“A few players have come from England so it’s going to be a challenge for them. For the rest of us, we have been here for the last four days so I can probably say we are very much used to the conditions. It’s game time, so we have to focus on the game rather than the conditions,” he had said.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz wasn’t too happy with all the travelling in the heat. Asked about the scheduling being skewed in India’s favour, Sarfraz said: “If you look at the schedule, even if India lose pool match, they still play in Dubai. Travelling is an issue. If you have to travel 90 minutes and then play matches with a gap of a single day, then it is challenging.

“I believe it should have been same for all the teams, irrespective of whether it is India or Pakistan. I don’t know what was Asian Cricket Council’s thought behind this, I think PCB is looking into the matter,” said Sarfraz.

