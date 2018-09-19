India vs Pakistan - Live Updates, Asia Cup 2018: Teams battle for supremacy

Live updates: The captains have played down all the hype, they have tried to sound very grounded and casual about the match, but the captains know as much as anyone that it is no normal day. The normally empty stands at the Dubai International Stadium will be teeming with spectators, all roads would be leading to the stadium, there will be no grey shade, there will be no calm, India take on Pakistan and a rivalry which has been dormant for the past 15 months will take shape again.

And if previous matches are anything to go by Pakistan seem to hold an edge. They annihilated India in that Champions Trophy final in 2016, and the scars will be scratched here. They then swatted away Hong Kong to get the ball rolling.

India, on the other hand, were anything but convincing against Hong Kong, and after an arduous tour of England, they appear to be the team under pressure. And they will have to take the field barely after 12 hours in this extreme Dubai heat. Both teams have qualified, but never has an India-Pakistan match been bereft of any spice. So, let the action begin.

15:45 hrs IST The match preview The game is the first between the sub-continent rivals since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval in June last year. Read the preview here.



