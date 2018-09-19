Asia Cup – India vs Pakistan: Shoaib Malik a thorn in India’s flesh

It promises to be a bumper clash, a rivalry which will lift its head after a period of more than 15 months, the players try their best to keep it all cool and calm, few do it better than the others, few succumb to the pressure.

For Pakistan, one such consistent performer has been Shoaib Malik. The seasoned campaigner has been a constant thorn in India’s flesh. Ever since his debut, he has feasted on the Indian bowling attack and his numbers drive home the impact he creates on any India-Pakistan encounter.

He is among the leading run-scorers for Pakistan against India in ODIs. With 1661 runs against India, the all-rounder is the third highest run-scorer among among Pakistan cricketers.

He may not be as consistent against other teams, but against India, he reserves his best. His average against India reads 47.45, which is the best as compared to the other teams.

If we focus at the strike rate, his numbers are better only against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. He strikes at an amazing 89.44 and combined with the average, it only drills home his importance to the Pakistan team.

We now look at his record in the Asia Cup and once again he has had a party against the Indian bowling attack. In 12 matches in this particular tournament, Malik has scored 575 runs at an average of 63.88. And against India he has peeled off 307 runs at an average of 153.50.

India do have the bowling attack to dismantle any opposition, but the aforementioned numbers give them a clear indication about the biggest threat and hopefully, Rohit Sharma and the bowlers have a plan to counter Shoaib Malik.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 08:59 IST