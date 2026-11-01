Australia lose their No.1 ICC, WTC positions after 2-1 defeat against South Africa

The 176-run defeat in the Cape Town decider against South Africa on Saturday has cost Australia on two fronts. They are not the number one Test team in the world anymore. They are not the number one team in the World Test Championship (WTC) either.

Australia lose the series after winning the first game. (AFP)

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After their 2-1 Test series win, the Proteas are the new number one team in the ICC rankings at 124 points. The Aussies now trail them in second place at 122 points. New Zealand, India and England make up the rest of the top-five.

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Also Read: Pat Cummins blames Australian batting after losing the Cape Town decider

Deep Dive How did South Africa’s 2-1 Test series win change the ICC Test rankings? South Africa moved to No. 1 with 124 points, while Australia fell to second with 122 points. What is the World Test Championship table after South Africa beat Australia? New Zealand are first with 72.22%, South Africa are second with 71.43%, and Australia have dropped to third with 69.23%. Australia had been at 80% before the series. Did Australia’s defeat change India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final? The result did not change India’s position, according to the article. India have seven Tests remaining in the 2025–27 cycle and would need to win all seven to be certain of a place in the final.

As far as the WTC is concerned, it’s now New Zealand at the top at 72.22 percentage. It’s been a drop of two places for the Aussies, who are at present third at 69.23%, with the Proteas taking second place at 71.43%. Prior to the series, the Aussies were at 80%. India and Bangladesh make up the rest of the top-five.

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{{^usCountry}} South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, whose 179 in the second Test at Gqeberha brought the Proteas back into the rubber, is pleased at the development. "That [No.1 ranking] is exceptional. I think that's obviously been a part of our ambition as a team. We're trying to push that standard as high as we can. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, whose 179 in the second Test at Gqeberha brought the Proteas back into the rubber, is pleased at the development. "That [No.1 ranking] is exceptional. I think that's obviously been a part of our ambition as a team. We're trying to push that standard as high as we can. {{/usCountry}}

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"With this opportunity that we have, we want to leave the Proteas badge in a better place. So we'll definitely celebrate that milestone as a team,” Bavuma, who led his team to the WTC win last year after a thrilling show in the final against the same opposition, said after clinching the series.

"Every time you get an opportunity to come up against Australia, you savour that. I don't think I've been involved in a better series. So yeah, this is definitely there at No.1 [best Test win]," he added.

Nothing changes for India

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South Africa’s win over Australia has changed nothing for India. They have seven more Tests to go in the ongoing 2025-27 cycle, and the only way they can be absolutely sure about a place in the final is through wins in all those games. Shubman Gill’s men later this month play hosts New Zealand in a two-Test series, and then early next year they host Australia in a five-game rubber. Looking at those two teams, there are no prizes for guessing that the road to the final is not going to be easy for the Indian team.