Home / Cricket / Australia opener Burns dropped for third Test against India

Australia opener Burns dropped for third Test against India

Regular opener David Warner has been included in an 18-man squad for the test starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 7 as he recovers from a groin injury along with uncapped opener Will Pucovski and all-rounder Sean Abbott.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 12:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne
Australia's Joe Burns falls as he plays at the ball while batting during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Australia's Joe Burns falls as he plays at the ball while batting during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP)
         

Australia opener Joe Burns has been dropped for the third Test against India in Sydney next week after twin failures with the bat in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

Australia Squad for 3rd Test: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

