Australia PM Scott Morrison serves water to cricketers during match, Twitter can’t keep calm

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:59 IST

In a rare occasion on a cricket field, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison acted as a water boy during a practice game between the Prime Minister’s XI and Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval here on Thursday.

Morrison was seen carrying drinks for the Prime Minister’s XI and pictures of him doing the job has left the world pleasantly surprised. Meanwhile, Morrison also garnered a lot of respect in social media for his humbleness.

How cool that the Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP comes out with the drinks at the Prime Minister's XI game in Canberra pic.twitter.com/tZzobUqivr — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2019

#AUSPMX1vSL

This water boy is actually...

AUSTRALIA PM giving water to team 👍

Kia baat hai 👌 pic.twitter.com/yyozgaBRk5 — Mishi (@Mishi827) October 24, 2019

Australia's PM working as waterboy during match between Australia and Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/9RvztczmZW — MahNoOR (@die_plzz) October 24, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on duty as WATER BOY during the T20I game between Australia PM XI and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval, Canberra today.



Nice gesture from the Australian PM! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nLRqUr1tDA — ZEE. 🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) October 24, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison brought in drinks for the Australian team during the water break as the 13 member in the team #PmWaterBoy #Respect 👏 💯 pic.twitter.com/fBWahnPPyj — Rashid lian🇱🇰🇸🇬🇹🇭 (@Rashidlian1) October 24, 2019

In the low scoring T20 match, the Prime Minister’s XI won the game by one wicket against the Islanders. The visitors batted first and could only put on 130 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Harry Nielsen hit a 50-ball 79, but the hosts’ batting line-up fell like a pack of cards and they lost nine wickets before Fawad Ahmed steered his side to victory with a ball to spare.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 09:43 IST