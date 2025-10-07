Australia reply to India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma recall: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood unleashed in ODI squad

Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, beginning October 19 in Perth. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are also a part of the squad, and this means the international return for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma becomes all the harder. Starc and Hazlewood have been tried and tested performers against the Indian duo, and as a result, the battle Down Under promises to be a riveting affair. Mitchell Starc named in Australia's ODI squad. (AFP)

Australia will take on India in three ODIs and five T20Is, and the eight white-ball matches are expected to witness record attendance across all the venues.

Left-handed batter Matthew Renshaw also earned an ODI call-up for the first time since 2022 following a prolific run-scoring spree for Australia A and Queensland. Alex Carey will miss the opening ODI in Perth as he will play the second round of the Sheffield Shield against Queensland at the Adelaide Oval.

Josh Inglis, on the other hand, has earned a call-up to the T20 squad following his minor calf injury. Nathan Ellis also makes his way back after attending the birth of his first child. It is worth mentioning that Australia have just named the squad for the first T20I T20Is and the squad for the remaining three would be announced later.

Glenn Maxwell is unavailable for the opening two T20Is due to the fracture suffered in his wrist on the tour to New Zealand. On the other hand, Cameron Green will continue his preparation for the Ashes with Western Australia following the ODI leg of the Indian series.

Cameron Green will continue his preparation for the Test summer with Western Australia following the ODI leg of the Indian series. India's arch-nemesis is a part of the ODI squad as well as the team for the first two T20Is.

Chair of Selector George Bailey, in an official statement, said: “We have named a squad for the ODI series and first two games of the T20 series, as there will be some management through the back end of the series as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket.

“The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it’s an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year; however, we are trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare certain individuals for the Test series ahead.”

Where will the games take place?

The three ODIs will be played in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, while the five T20Is will take place in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, the Gold Coast, and Brisbane.

Pat Cummins will play no part in the eight white-ball matches as his workload is being managed as the Australia Test captain looks to recover in time for the Ashes against England, beginning November 21 in Perth.

Australia's ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20I squad for the first two games: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.