Australia star bypasses India's 'hat-trick' debate at BGT to issue audacious WTC final 'double' warning for Rohit's men

India are set for a much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, where they will take on Pat Cummins' men in a blockbuster five-Test rubber. The objective is nothing short of monumental: achieving a historic hat-trick of series victories Down Under. India's captain Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and other players in a huddle(BCCI Twitter)

The seeds of this ambition were sown in 2020/21 when India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, became the first Asian team to secure a Test series win on Australian soil. The triumph was a landmark moment in Indian cricket, but the sequel, two years later, was even more extraordinary. An Indian team, heavily depleted by injuries and absences, defied all odds to pull off a 2-1 series victory, etching their names into the annals of cricketing history.

This time, it will be Rohit Sharma who leads the Indian contingent into the Australian with the weight of expectation and history on his shoulders. The challenge is further compounded by the scepticism voiced by Australian cricket legends, including former captain Ricky Ponting, who have openly questioned India's ability to replicate their previous successes, suggesting that this series could be their toughest yet.

Australia's star all-rounder, Cameron Green, has also weighed in on the series now, as he spoke in detail about the rivalry between the two teams.

"Yeah, I think it's always an amazing rivalry and I think lots of things come out of the tournament every single time we go versus each other. So yeah, I'm sure this series won't be any less. So yeah, looking forward to it," Green stated on Star Sports, acknowledging the fierce competition between the two cricketing giants.

"Every single point is pretty crucial for the World Test Championship. Any way you can kind of get an idea of how to get one up on your opponent, I think we'll try and take," he explained.

WTC Final between same sides?

The previous World Test Championship final was contested between India and Australia, where the latter emerged victorious in a dominant fashion. Reflecting on the possibility of the series serving as a preview for a potential World Test Championship final, Green said, "...If it is a bit of a preview for a World Test Championship final again, I think yeah, we've been trying to get as much information out of India and see how we can win it again."

India are currently at the top of the WTC table, while Australia are second.