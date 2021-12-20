Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Highlights: AUS thrash ENG by 275 runs in Adelaide to take 2-0 lead

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Highlights: 2-0 it is. Steve Smith-led Australia have defeated Joe Root's England by a whopping 275 runs in the second Test. They now lead the 5-match series 2-0. Earlier today: Hosts Australia are in firm control of the second Test after taking four wickets on Day 4. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne scored half-centuries before the hosts declared with a lead of 467 runs. Australia then took out England's top four, including captain Joe Root on the final ball of the day. Root and Ben Stokes fought hard to survive till stumps but a blow to the abdomen led to the England skipper's dismissal. He was looking in discomfort after the hit and nicked it behind to Alex Carey off Mitchell Starc at the stroke of stumps. Resuming action on the final day, Mitchell Starc struck early as Ollie Pope was dismissed on 4. Nathan Lyon picked the second wicket of the day as he trapped Stokes LBW on 12. Following their dismissals Jos Buttler and Chris showed resistance and added 61 runs in 190 balls, before Jhye Richardson cleaned up the latter on 44. Lyon then picked his second wicket of the day, dismissing Ollie Robinson on 8. The Steve Smith-led unit now needs just two more wickets to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. Eventually, Buttler's 207-ball resistance ended two overs after Tea as he was out hit-wicket, leaving the hosts just one wicket away from the win. The final wicket arrived nearly four overs later as Jhye Richardson sent James Anderson packing and complete his first Test five-for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson