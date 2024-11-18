Explore
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi 21oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Pakistan at 39/1 after 4.3 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 18, 2024 1:51 PM IST
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam hit a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling.Pakistan at 39/1 after 4.3 overs
    Key Events
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 18 Nov 2024 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett
    Pakistan squad -
    Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . Pakistan at 39/1 after 4.3 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Two-in-two for Babar Azam! Pure elegance!

    Nov 18, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . Pakistan at 35/1 after 4.2 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Beautifully hit! On a length, on off, Babar Azam waits for the ball to come to him and drives it past point to his left for a boundary.

    ShortsbyHindustan Times Cricket
    View All
    Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
    Nov 18, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 30/1 after 4 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Haseebullah Khan 11 (11)
    Babar Azam 10 (6)
    Australia
    Spencer Johnson 1/14 (2)

    Nov 18, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Haseebullah Khan smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . Pakistan at 29/1 after 3.5 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Not in total control but Haseebullah Khan will take it!

    Nov 18, 2024 1:44 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 24/1 after 3 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Babar Azam 9 (4)
    Haseebullah Khan 6 (7)
    Australia
    Xavier Bartlett 0/16 (2)

    Nov 18, 2024 1:42 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Haseebullah Khan smashed a Four on Xavier Bartlett bowling . Pakistan at 22/1 after 2.1 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Glorious shot! Xavier Bartlett offers width outside off, on a length, Haseebullah Khan keeps his eyes pinged on the ball and crisps his drive through cover-point for a boundary.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 18/1 after 2 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Haseebullah Khan 1 (2)
    Babar Azam 8 (3)
    Australia
    Spencer Johnson 1/8 (1)

    Nov 18, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sahibzada Farhan is out and Pakistan at 17/1 after 1.4 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Spencer Johnson draws first blood and Pakistan lose their first after a real positive start!

    Most Runs

    Glenn Maxwell
    Glenn MaxwellAUS
    64 Runs
    M2
    HS43
    SR164.10

    Most Wickets

    Spencer Johnson
    Spencer JohnsonAUS
    6 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg9.16
    SR6.00
    Nov 18, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Sahibzada Farhan smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . Pakistan at 17/0 after 1.3 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Shot of real authority! Short of a length, over off, Sahibzada Farhan stands tall and tonks it straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 10/0 after 1 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Sahibzada Farhan 5 (4)
    Babar Azam 5 (2)
    Australia
    Xavier Bartlett 0/10 (1)

    Nov 18, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Xavier Bartlett bowling . Pakistan at 7/0 after 0.3 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Great way to get off the blocks! On the pads, on a fuller length again, Babar Azam wrists it off his pads behind square on the leg side and gets a boundary.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Usman Khan, Salman Agha (C), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (C/WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

    Nov 18, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia vs Pakistan Match Details
    3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and Pakistan to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Pakistan at 39/1 after 4.3 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes