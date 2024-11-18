Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Pakistan at 39/1 after 4.3 overs
- 34 Mins agoPakistan at 30/1 after 4 overs
- 34 Mins agoHaseebullah Khan smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . Pakistan at 29/1 after 3.5 overs
- 38 Mins agoPakistan at 24/1 after 3 overs
- 40 Mins agoHaseebullah Khan smashed a Four on Xavier Bartlett bowling . Pakistan at 22/1 after 2.1 overs
- 42 Mins agoPakistan at 18/1 after 2 overs
- 43 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Sahibzada Farhan is out and Pakistan at 17/1 after 1.4 overs
- 44 Mins agoSahibzada Farhan smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . Pakistan at 17/0 after 1.3 overs
- 48 Mins agoPakistan at 10/0 after 1 overs
- 48 Mins agoBabar Azam smashed a Four on Xavier Bartlett bowling . Pakistan at 7/0 after 0.3 overs
- 15 Mins agoPakistan Playing XI
- 15 Mins agoAustralia Playing XI
- 41 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 18 Nov 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem...Read More
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Usman Khan, Salman Agha (C), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (C/WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.
