Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd Test Day 2: AUS 78/1 at lunch after PAK get Warner

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd Test Day 2: Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja started the second day of the third Test on a positive note. The left-handers punished anything loose on offer from the Pakistan bowlers. Aamer Jamal induced the outside edge from Warner's bat but Sayim Ayub dropped a sitter at slips. Warner was on 20 then. Salman Agha then bowled a beauty to dismiss Warner for 34 in what could be his penultimate innings in Test cricket. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd Test Day 2(AP)

On Day 1, Gritty Pakistan hit back from looming disaster to finish with 313 on the back of fighting half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal on the first day of the third Test against Australia on Wednesday.

The tourists, staring down a meagre innings total when reduced to 96 for five after winning the toss, went on the counter-attack to frustrate the Australians late in the day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rizwan clubbed 88 off 103 balls, number nine Jamal smashed four sixes in a spirited 82 off 97 and Salman hit 53 off 67 to give the tourists renewed hope after a car-crash start to the innings.

AUS vs PAK Live Score 3rd Test Day 2

Lunch Day 2: Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja have made sure there are no further damages. Australia 78/1 at lunch on Day 2.

Salman gets Warner: OUT! Salman Agha has got the breakthrough for Pakistan. It's David Warner who has to walk back. It was the perfect delivery from the office. It turned and bounced. Warner, trying to turn to towards the on-side got an outside edge and Babar Azam in the first slip held on to a sharp catch. SCG stands as Warner walks back for 34 off 68.

Australia cross 50: Huge applause at the SCG as Warner comes back for the second run which brings up Australia's 50. Khawaja and Warner are motoring along now.

Warner DROPPED on 20: Edged and dropped! How many times have we seen that in this series? A Pakistan bowler finds the outside edge of an Aussie batter only for the catch to be shelled in the slip cordon. This time the culprit is the debutant Sayim Ayub. It was a lovely delivery from Aamer Jamal. Warner could do nothing about it.

Day 2 of the third Test begins: Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja will resume the innings at 6/0. They trail Pakistan by 307 runs.