Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Semifinal U19 World Cup 2024: A date with India in final awaits unbeaten AUS, PAK

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: The penultimate match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 is here as Pakistan take on Australia at Benoni for a place in the final. It's only fitting that the three undefeated teams have made it all ...Read More the way through to the knockouts. Of course, India have progressed a step further, cementing their place in the final on Sunday with a thrilling win against South Africa – Oh what a game that was – but today, one between Pakistan and Australia will return home empty handed and no longer bragging of a spotless record.

Like all the previous editions, this one has been a fascinating and one heck of a tournament. Heavyweights India, the defending champions were the outright favourites to make it to the final and they did so almost without breaking a sweat. We say almost because they were tested by South Africa like no other team before and at one point, seemed to be kissing their campaign goodbye before Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan stitched a Mohammad Kaif-Yuvraj Singh circa 2002 kind of a partnership. But as good as India were, Pakistan and Australia are equally challenging, and today promises to produce a showdown for the ages between these two young teams led by two equally fiercely dedicated leaders.

Saad Baig, the wicketkeeper captain, hasn't had the greatest of tournaments with the bat as his returns of 89 runs from 5 innings indicate, but he hasn't put a foot wrong in terms of decision making. Driven by Pakistan's past record at the U19 World Cup, the 17-year-old will be keen to emulate Khalid Latif and Sarfaraz Ahmed. In fact, Pakistan are the only team to win the U19 World Cup in back-to-back editions. The two-time champions are gunning for a third title, but in front of them stands the Australian juggernaut, which has been quite impressive themselves.

Like Pakistan and India, Australia are yet to register an 'L' against their name, but have been occasionally pushed by oppositions. Having said that, they are a well-rounded squad, with an impressive stock of pacers, spinners and batters. And when you consider the performances of Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon, Pakistan would know they need their pacer battery to step up.

And India vs Pakistan U19 final has taken place once before, way back in 2006 where the line-ups featured future stars in the making such as Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. Six years later, India and Australia did battle in 2012 where Cameron Bancroft, Travis Head, Ashton Turner and Hanuma Vihari went toe-to-toe. Come Sunday, which final would it be? Stay tuned as we take you through 8 hours of gripping cricket with so much on the line.

Here are a few pointers surrounding the Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal:

- Both Pakistan and Australia are undefeated in the tournament.

- The winner of today's contest will face India in the final on Sunday.

- Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah, brother of Naseem Shah, is currently joint second in the wicket-taking list of the U19 World Cup.