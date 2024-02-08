Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Semifinal U19 World Cup 2024: A date with India in final awaits unbeaten AUS, PAK
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Follow live updates and full scorecard of the the PAK vs AUS Under 19 semis in Benoni.
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: The penultimate match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 is here as Pakistan take on Australia at Benoni for a place in the final. It's only fitting that the three undefeated teams have made it all ...Read More the way through to the knockouts. Of course, India have progressed a step further, cementing their place in the final on Sunday with a thrilling win against South Africa – Oh what a game that was – but today, one between Pakistan and Australia will return home empty handed and no longer bragging of a spotless record.
Like all the previous editions, this one has been a fascinating and one heck of a tournament. Heavyweights India, the defending champions were the outright favourites to make it to the final and they did so almost without breaking a sweat. We say almost because they were tested by South Africa like no other team before and at one point, seemed to be kissing their campaign goodbye before Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan stitched a Mohammad Kaif-Yuvraj Singh circa 2002 kind of a partnership. But as good as India were, Pakistan and Australia are equally challenging, and today promises to produce a showdown for the ages between these two young teams led by two equally fiercely dedicated leaders.
Saad Baig, the wicketkeeper captain, hasn't had the greatest of tournaments with the bat as his returns of 89 runs from 5 innings indicate, but he hasn't put a foot wrong in terms of decision making. Driven by Pakistan's past record at the U19 World Cup, the 17-year-old will be keen to emulate Khalid Latif and Sarfaraz Ahmed. In fact, Pakistan are the only team to win the U19 World Cup in back-to-back editions. The two-time champions are gunning for a third title, but in front of them stands the Australian juggernaut, which has been quite impressive themselves.
Like Pakistan and India, Australia are yet to register an 'L' against their name, but have been occasionally pushed by oppositions. Having said that, they are a well-rounded squad, with an impressive stock of pacers, spinners and batters. And when you consider the performances of Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon, Pakistan would know they need their pacer battery to step up.
And India vs Pakistan U19 final has taken place once before, way back in 2006 where the line-ups featured future stars in the making such as Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. Six years later, India and Australia did battle in 2012 where Cameron Bancroft, Travis Head, Ashton Turner and Hanuma Vihari went toe-to-toe. Come Sunday, which final would it be? Stay tuned as we take you through 8 hours of gripping cricket with so much on the line.
Here are a few pointers surrounding the Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal:
- Both Pakistan and Australia are undefeated in the tournament.
- The winner of today's contest will face India in the final on Sunday.
- Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah, brother of Naseem Shah, is currently joint second in the wicket-taking list of the U19 World Cup.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 08, 2024 11:00 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Guess who Hugh Weibgen's favourite player is?
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: As Hugh Weibgen seeks history, it's no surprise where he draws his motivation from – one of the greatest Australian captains of all time, Steve Smith. In fact, Weibgen appears to be a huge Smudge fanboy as in a recent video posted by the ICC, he rated Smith higher than everybody else in world cricket. Weibgen started off by picking David Warner over Rohit Sharma, but the moment Smith came into the equation, no one else matter. For Weibgen, the likes of Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson to Joe Root, Babar Azam and even Virat Kohli come later in priority. Smith rules! BOOYAH!Feb 08, 2024 10:50 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Meet Naseem Shah's brother!
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Naseem Shah last played for Pakistan in September last year. As he tries to make a steady recovery, his brother Ubaid Shah has made headlines with his fiery spell of fast bowling. Ubad in fact is the joint second highest wickets taker in the U19 World Cup with 17 scalps from 5 innings. In fact his bowling figures in the last five matches are borderline scary – 4/26 against Afghanistan, 2/48 against Nepal, 3/30 against New Zealand, 3/31 against Ireland and 5/44 against Bangladesh. UNREAL!
Australia, watch out for this 18 year old.Feb 08, 2024 10:40 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: How the head-to-head numbers stack up
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Now the Pakistan vs Australia may be a rivalry as big as an INDIA vs PAKISTAN or an INDIA vs AUSTRALIA, don't even for a moment think that this is just another feud… because it ain't. Also, do not count on Pakistan because their U19 head-to-head paints a very interesting and unexpected picture. Pakistan's and Australia's U19 teams have faced each other 35 times and while not would know, it's the Men in Green, who have a superior record with 19 wins to 14. One match ended in a tie while another was washed out.
Are there any more reasons not to be excited?Feb 08, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Can Pakistan stop Hugh Weibgen?
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: That's the question on everyone's mind? While their bowling attack has been flawless thus far, Pakistan are yet to come across a batter like Hugh Weibgen, the Australian captain. He has been outstanding for the Aussies, racking up 252 runs from five matches at an average of 63 to be placed seventh in the most runs charts. More importantly, the fact that he is coming off scores of 68 against Zimbabwe and a glorious 120 against England may force Saad Baig to put on his thinking cap.Feb 08, 2024 10:20 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Pakistan bowlers and their choke
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Did you know? Pakistan haven't once conceded even 200 runs in this tournament? They bowled out Afghanistan for 103 and shot Nepal out for 197 in their first two games before New Zealand were bulldozed for 140 all out. Come the Super Sixes, Ireland suffered the same fate, managing only 181 while two days later, Bangladesh failed in their chase of 155. You could really feel the emotions in Ubaid Shah's voice when he said "No team has been able to go past 200 against us which is one of the biggest positives."
Pakistan pacers dictating terms. Hmmm… now where have we seen that before?Feb 08, 2024 10:10 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Australia's road to the semis
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Like Pakistan, Australia too have been at both ends of the stick. They began their U19 WC campaign by beating Namibia by 4 wickets, before dishing out a 225-run thrashing on Zimbabwe. Against Sri Lanka, they appeared slightly vulnerable in chasing 208 but got over the line with 6 wickets remaining. The Super Sixes began with a rain-marred game for the Aussies as they triumphed handsomely over England by 110 runs via DLS after the 2nd innings was reduced to 24 overs, but a washout against West Indies dealt a bit of worries. Thankfully though, they had done enough with three wins in the Super Six to secure a place in the semis.Feb 08, 2024 10:00 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Pakistan's road to the semis
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Pakistan have been mostly hot but blown cold occasionally throughout their U19 WC campaign. They began the tournament with a 191-run thrashing of Afghanistan being challenged by Nepal, whom they eventually beat by 5 wickets. New Zealand were expected to give them stiff competition but Pakistan clipped the Kiwi wings, smashing them by 10 wickets. The Super Six really showed Pakistan some mirror, as they escaped a minnow bashing at the hands of Ireland – winning by three wickets and then avoiding another scare from Bangladesh, who fell short by 5 runs. So yeah, it's been a mixed bag for the Men in Green but they'll be hoping to shrug off the uncertainties against the mighty Australians.Feb 08, 2024 09:50 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Australia's 15 gunning for glory
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (Captain), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken (WK), Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Ryan Hicks, Tom Campbell, Tom Straker, Aidan O Connor, Corey WasleyFeb 08, 2024 09:40 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Pakistan's 15 men that matter!
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Pakistan U19 Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad RiazullahFeb 08, 2024 09:31 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: HOLA!
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup 2024, AUS vs PAK: Hello all your wonderful people. It's semifinal time. The second one of those as Pakistan and Australia try to outplay each other for a place in the U19 World Cup final. As you must be aware, India are already through to the final – their 5th straight summit clash and ninth overall – and will now face either their arch-rivals or their bitter-rivals depending on the outcome of today's match. The backdrop of this mouth-watering fixture would be the ever-so-beautiful Willowmoore Park in Benoni, a stadium that has hosted four matches thus far, and is also the venue for the final. Sit back, relax and watch two very talented and promising teams grit it out for a shot at the holy grail.Share this article
