 Australia vs West Indies Live Score: It's a Four. Australia at 27/2 after 4.4 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: It's a Four. Australia at 27/2 after 4.4 overs
Live

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Four. Australia at 27/2 after 4.4 overs

Feb 04, 2024 09:23 AM IST
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Cameron Green hit a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling.Australia at 27/2 after 4.4 overs

Australia vs West Indies Live Score :

Australia Innings Highlights :

Australia Score - 21/2 in 3.6 overs

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk and Will Sutherland makes their ODI debut for Australia
    Australia vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

    Follow all the updates here:

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:23 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Australia at 27/2 after 4.4 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Glorious! That is fuller and on middle, Green shows the full face of the bat and creams it past mid on. This one races away to the fence.

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:18 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia at 21/2 after 4 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
      Australia
      Cameron Green 0 (8)
      Steven Smith 0 (0)
      West Indies
      Matthew Forde 0/5 (2)

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:14 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia at 21/2 after 3 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
      Australia
      Josh Inglis 9 (11)
      Cameron Green 0 (2)
      West Indies
      Alzarri Joseph 2/16 (2)

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:14 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Inglis is out and Australia at 21/2 after 2.6 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Roston Chase b Alzarri Joseph.

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:13 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Josh Inglis smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Australia at 21/1 after 2.3 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Driven down the ground! Fuller and on middle, Josh Inglis strokes it past mid on and it races away to the fence.

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:10 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia at 15/1 after 2 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
      Australia
      Cameron Green 0 (2)
      Josh Inglis 3 (5)
      West Indies
      Matthew Forde 0/5 (1)

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:06 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia at 10/1 after 1 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
      Australia
      Cameron Green 0 (1)
      Josh Inglis 0 (0)
      West Indies
      Alzarri Joseph 1/10 (1)

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:06 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk is out and Australia at 10/1 after 0.5 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph.

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:06 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Australia at 10/0 after 0.4 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: SIX! Over the fence. This is banged in short and on middle, Jake Fraser-McGurk hammers it over the mid-wicket fence. What a start to international cricket for him.

    • Feb 04, 2024 09:05 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . Australia at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style. Outside off, shorter, this is cut past point and this races away.

    • Feb 04, 2024 08:30 AM IST
      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update

      Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field

    • Feb 04, 2024 08:11 AM IST
      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

      Australia vs West Indies Match Details
      2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

