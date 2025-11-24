Search Search
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Australian media goes bonkers after Ashes opener, calls Travis Head 'England's daddy': 'Poms three-day holiday'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 24, 2025 09:31 am IST

Australian media is leaving no stone unturned in rubbing salt to England's wounds after the Ashes opener in Perth. 

No one could have predicted that the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Optus Stadium in Perth would finish inside two days. But this is exactly what happened. Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul and Travis Head's mesmerising 123-run knock in the final innings helped the hosts register an eight-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Head's onslaught as an opener left England shellshocked, and the visitors had no answers as Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were smashed all around the park.

England's Ben Stokes congratulates Australia's Travis Head as he walks after losing his wicket. (REUTERS)
England's Ben Stokes congratulates Australia's Travis Head as he walks after losing his wicket. (REUTERS)

Head smashed a 69-ball century, and owing to this effort, Australia chased down the target of 205 in 28.2 overs in a single session. This was the highest team total in the entire Test, and Head proved to be the game-changer after being asked to open the innings in the absence of Usman Khawaja.

As expected, the Australian media is leaving no stone unturned in rubbing salt into England's wounds, and the headlines keep on getting outrageous by the minute. After the first Test concluded in two days, Head was spotted at the airport, having an early family reunion.

Also Read: Stuart Broad breaks silence on his viral moment during England's jaw-dropping collapse in Perth

The West Australian posted a picture of the entire family on the front page and called the left-handed batter “England's daddy.”

The rest of the description read, “Head's early family reunion after heroics hands 20,000 glum Poms three-holiday in Perth.”

The tabloid also took a jibe at England, suggesting that they could take a three-day break, considering the first Test ended in just six sessions.

England's collapse

While all the chatter has been about Head's 10th Test ton, one must not forget how England collapsed in both innings. In the second innings, England entered the field on Day 2 with a significant advantage, having a lead of 40 despite posting 172 in the first innings.

However, England faced a horrific collapse in the second, going from 65/1 to 88/6 in a matter of half an hour to surrender the advantage. In the end, it was Gus Atkinson's 37-run knock that propelled England's lead past the 200-run mark.

Australia did not break a sweat in chasing 205 as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne formed a 117-run stand for the second wicket. Mitchell Starc was adjudged as Player of the Match for his ten wickets, including the career-best figures of 7/53 in the first innings.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Australian media goes bonkers after Ashes opener, calls Travis Head 'England's daddy': 'Poms three-day holiday'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On