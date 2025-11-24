Australian media goes bonkers after Ashes opener, calls Travis Head 'England's daddy': 'Poms three-day holiday'

No one could have predicted that the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Optus Stadium in Perth would finish inside two days. But this is exactly what happened. Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul and Travis Head's mesmerising 123-run knock in the final innings helped the hosts register an eight-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Head's onslaught as an opener left England shellshocked, and the visitors had no answers as Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were smashed all around the park. England's Ben Stokes congratulates Australia's Travis Head as he walks after losing his wicket. (REUTERS)

Head smashed a 69-ball century, and owing to this effort, Australia chased down the target of 205 in 28.2 overs in a single session. This was the highest team total in the entire Test, and Head proved to be the game-changer after being asked to open the innings in the absence of Usman Khawaja.

As expected, the Australian media is leaving no stone unturned in rubbing salt into England's wounds, and the headlines keep on getting outrageous by the minute. After the first Test concluded in two days, Head was spotted at the airport, having an early family reunion.

The West Australian posted a picture of the entire family on the front page and called the left-handed batter “England's daddy.”

The rest of the description read, “Head's early family reunion after heroics hands 20,000 glum Poms three-holiday in Perth.”

The tabloid also took a jibe at England, suggesting that they could take a three-day break, considering the first Test ended in just six sessions.

England's collapse

While all the chatter has been about Head's 10th Test ton, one must not forget how England collapsed in both innings. In the second innings, England entered the field on Day 2 with a significant advantage, having a lead of 40 despite posting 172 in the first innings.

However, England faced a horrific collapse in the second, going from 65/1 to 88/6 in a matter of half an hour to surrender the advantage. In the end, it was Gus Atkinson's 37-run knock that propelled England's lead past the 200-run mark.

Australia did not break a sweat in chasing 205 as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne formed a 117-run stand for the second wicket. Mitchell Starc was adjudged as Player of the Match for his ten wickets, including the career-best figures of 7/53 in the first innings.