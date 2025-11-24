Stuart Broad breaks silence on his viral moment during England's jaw-dropping collapse in Perth: 'Wanted to close...'

No one could have believed that England would lose the opening Ashes Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth after taking a lead of 40 runs on a spicy track. However, this is exactly what happened, as a collapse of epic proportions was followed by Travis Head's mind-blowing century off 69 balls, enabling Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. While all the chatter has been about Head and how he annihilated England, one mustn't forget that England went from 65/1 to 88/6 in a matter of a few minutes to hand the advantage to the hosts. Stuart Broad could not believe what he was seeing after England's horrible collapse in Perth. (Screengrab - 7Cricket)

Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Joe Root all were dismissed within a span of a few balls, and all of them came in identical fashion, chasing deliveries bowled well outside off stump. When Root's stumps were rattled by Mitchell Starc, former England pacer Stuart Broad could not believe his eyes in the Channel 7 commentary box, and his reaction instantly went viral on social media.

Broad has now opened up on the meme-worthy image, saying his reaction was completely genuine as he was left saddened by the entire situation. In the commentary box, Broad closed his eyes after Root's dismissal as he sat next to a jubilant Matthew Hayden.

The post of Broad in disbelief, shared by Seven’s cricket account, has been viewed 2.5 million times (as of Monday morning), while Sky Sports’ post of the same footage had received more than 485,000 views.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald about the same, the 39-year-old said, “I think that was exactly how every England cricket fan felt, if I’m honest. You just wanted to close your eyes for 10 seconds and just hope it wasn’t true, what you were watching. That got clipped up and put on social media and turned into a bit of a GIF.”

“I think that’s a genuine reaction and emotion, and that’s why we love Ashes cricket so much because it brings that emotion out of you, whether you’re Australian or English. The game was moving every hour, and you didn’t know what was going to happen,” he added.

‘In for a great summer’

The first Ashes Test finished in two days after Australia chased down 205 runs in the final session on Day 2, owing to a 123-run knock by Travis Head. Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with an unbeaten half-century as Australia registered an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Broad reckons that the fans are in for a great Ashes if the cricket continues to be played with tremendous pace and emotion.

“If the cricket continues with that pace and velocity and emotion, we’re in for a great summer, but England just need to grab those moments in the game slightly better," said Broad.

England and Australia will now face each other in the second Test, a day-night affair, at the Gabba in Brisbane, beginning on Thursday, December 4.