Australian player retires mid-innings after being notified about birth of his child, returns next day to win match

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 23, 2024 04:59 PM IST

It was an unusual occurence during a Sheffield Shield match, as Hilton Cartwright retired mid-innings to attend the birth of his child.

West Australian all-rounder Hilton Cartwright has made headlines for his remarkable decision to retire mid-innings during their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania, after being notified about the unexpected birth of his second child. Batting on an unbeaten 52*, Cartwright received the call during the tea break on Day 2 of the match, prompting him to rush to the hospital to be by his wife’s side.

Hilton Cartwright in action.(cricket.com.au)
Hilton Cartwright in action.(cricket.com.au)

Cartwright’s wife, Tameka, who was 37 weeks pregnant, was experiencing complications that led to the obstetrician recommending an induced labor that same afternoon. Reflecting on the unexpected timing, Cartwright said, “My wife Tameka was only just 37 weeks pregnant so this match against Tassie was never meant to be affected by the birth of our second child which is why I chose to play.”

The 31-year-old right-hander had previously informed Tasmania and the match officials about the situation, ensuring that his departure wouldn’t disrupt the flow of the game. He explained the plan he had in place, stating, “Tasmania was made aware of this situation during the innings break. Between myself, the coaches and (West Australian captain) Sam (Whiteman), we had a plan in place surrounding the time I needed to leave the ground at the tea break in the hope of returning to the crease at a later point in the innings.”

After ensuring the safety and well-being of both his wife and newborn, Cartwright made a swift return to the WACA Ground in Perth. Although there were doubts regarding whether Tasmania and the match referee would allow him to resume his innings, Cartwright re-entered the game after the dismissal of teammate Cooper Connolly.

Dismissed on 65

However, his return to the crease was brief. Facing Tasmania's Riley Meredith, Cartwright was eventually dismissed for a commendable 65 runs, rounding off a dramatic day both on and off the field.

Cartwright's innings was crucial to Western Australia reaching 332 in the first innings. The side eventually registered a six-wicket win in the match, with Cartwright remaining unbeaten on 39 in a paltry 83-run chase.

