Babar Azam fights with South Africa pacer after he throws ball at stumps; umpire, Aiden Markram intervene - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 05, 2025 08:43 PM IST

Babar Azam wasn't happy when Proteas pacer Wiaan Mulder threw the ball at the stumps. The duo were seen exchanging words, and tensions reached an all-time high

Tensions are flaring in the New Year's Test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town. Babar Azam was once again involved in a heated clash, and this time, he exchanged some words with Proteas pacer Wiaan Mulder in the second innings. After being asked to follow on, Babar Azam and Shan Masood put on quite a show and the duo stitched together the highest opening stand for Pakistan against South Africa.

Babar Azam was not pleased when Proteas pacer Wiaan Mulder threw the ball at the stumps.(Screengrab - X )
Babar Azam was not pleased when Proteas pacer Wiaan Mulder threw the ball at the stumps.(Screengrab - X )

Both the batter surpassed 137 between Imran Farhat and Taufeeq Umar in Faisalabad in 2003. However, in the 32nd over, tensions reached an all-time high as Babar Azam clashed with Wiaan Mulder.

On the fourth delivery of the 32nd over, Babar Azam got forward to drive the ball firmly back at the bowler. Wiaan Mulder collected it in his followthrough. However, he ended up throwing the ball at the batter.

Babar was not pleased with this act, so he exchanged some words with Wiaan Mulder. It is important to state that Babar was slightly outside the crease when Mulder threw the ball. The throw, however, was way off target.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood, the umpire, wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and Proteas skipper Aiden Markram came in to calm the atmosphere.

'Bairstow like run-out'

During the entire episode, South Africa wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne attempted a Jonny Bairstow-like run out of Babar Azam. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was seen having words with the South African keeper.

Earlier, on Day 1, Babar Azam was also involved in an episode with South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen. The duo were seen exchanging words when the Proteas batter walked out to bat.

Coming back to the match, Pakistan have led a strong fightback after being asked to follow on. Babar and Shan Masood have put on quite a show in the second innings.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in the first innings after South Africa posted 615 runs.

Ryan Rickelton scored 259, while Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne registered centuries in the first innings.

South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the hosts won the opening Test by two wickets in Centurion. The Proteas have already qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and will take on Australia in the summit clash, set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11-16.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
