"Babar Azam is a class player, it was...": Mitchell Marsh after Australia's 360-run victory against Pakistan

Perth [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expressed his delight after dismissing former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during their massive 360-run victory on Sunday in the first Test at the Optus Stadium. HT Image

Marsh came in place of young all-rounder Cameron Green and didn't leave any stone unturned to make his mark on the game. In the first innings, Marsh removed Babar by luring the batter to play a drive with a ball that landed in the corridor of the fourth stump.

The wicket came at a crucial stage on a ground where Marsh played red-ball cricket for the first time in his career.

"Bowling hurts way too much, so I'll take the runs. Nice to contribute with the ball. To get one in the right area to Babar, he's a class player, was nice. It's been amazing. My first Test at Perth Stadium, and first in Perth for six years. Thanks to everyone for getting around me. When you go out with a biggish lead it takes the pressure off a little, but the wicket was really tricky. We knew our bowlers would be a handful," Marsh said after the game as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Coming to the Day 4 action, Australia's experienced pacer Mitchell Starc with his quick deliveries, removed both Pakistan openers - Imam-ul-Haq (10) and Abdullah Shafique (2) in the first five overs to put 'Men in Green' on the backfoot.

His partner in crime, Josh Hazlewood, ended skipper Shan Masood's misery by generating some extra bounce with the new ball, which made it hard for the left-hander to play the angled delivery.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins sent former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam back to the dugout for 14 and after that, it seemed wickets were just a ball away.

The Pakistani middle order crumbled like a house of cards with Saud Shakeel showing some fight to keep the house intact. He fought for some time but eventually got trapped by Hazlewood, right in front of the stumps.

Nathan Lyon joined the wicket fest and picked up two as well to join the elite club of 500 Test wicket-takers. Hazlewood removed Khurram Shahzad to clinch a thumping 360-run victory by restricting Pakistan to a score of 89 with an all-rounded performance. (ANI)