Babar Azam says Pakistan Test squad ready to fight against Sri Lanka

Captain Babar Azam hopes an overhauled Pakistan can make a fresh start in the first Test against Sri Lanka that begins in Rawalpindi on Monday after their disastrous series against England.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam speaks during a press conference. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

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The two-match series is Pakistan's first since their 3-0 whitewash in England, where seven players were sent home after the second Test.

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Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also sacked in a September overhaul, with white-ball coach Mike Hesson brought in to the Test set-up.

Only Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal have been recalled from the seven players sent home, with five of the 11 who played in the final Test at Edgbaston also dropped.

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, former skipper Shan Masood and the spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali all missed out.

Batters Mohammad Taha, Saad Baig, Tayyab Arif and Sameer Minhas, along with pace bowlers Saqib Khan and Ali Shabbir, were all included for the first time.

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{{^usCountry}} "During the England series we had planned to give new players a chance, so I am ready to fight with these young players," Azam said on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During the England series we had planned to give new players a chance, so I am ready to fight with these young players," Azam said on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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He also hopes to revive his batting form after 40 Test innings without a century, his last Test ton coming against New Zealand in Karachi in December 2022.

"I have played a few domestic matches and think that the more I play I will improve, so I am confident," said Azam, who was reappointed skipper in July.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship's fourth cycle, with Pakistan ninth and last and Sri Lanka seventh. The second Test begins in Lahore on November 17.

Sri Lanka are also undergoing a Test reboot, with white-ball skipper Kusal Mendis taking over as captain from Dhananjaya de Silva last month.

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"It's exciting and I am happy to lead the side," said Mendis.

"We have an experienced batting line-up, so we are ready for the challenge."

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Aamer Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Abbas, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Salman Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) and Rodney Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Allahuddien Palekar (RSA)

Match referee: Dean Cosker (ENG)