PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam scripts unique feat in Karachi Test, joins Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Atherton in rare list

Leading the side from the front, Babar Azam helped Pakistan save the second Test against Australia in Karachi. After batting the entire day on Tuesday, the Pakistan skipper was finally dismissed in the final session of Day 5 as he missed out from a well-deserved double ton. He scored 196 off 425 balls before getting out to Nathan Lyon.

Babar's knock kept Pakistan alive in the contest after Australia set them a greatest fourth innings chase in Test cricket history. Chasing 506, Babar arrived in the middle when the hosts were batting at 21/2 in 22.2 overs.

He then went on to add 228 runs for the third wicket with opener Abdullah Shafique. By the time he was dismissed Pakistan had reached 392/5 with a little period of play remaining in the day.

Babar's superb effort saw him script a new feat and he now finds himself in the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar, MA Atherton, and H Sutcliffe. He became the fourth batter to face over 400 balls in the fourth innings of a Test.

Atherton tops the charts with 492 balls, followed by Sutcliffe (462), and Gavaskar (443).

Meanwhile, Pakistan produced a brilliant fightback after Australia dominated the first three days of the contest. The visitors, who opted to bat first, piled 566/9(declared) in their first innings and bundled out Pakistan for 148 to secure a commanding lead of 408 runs.

The Aussies then quickly declared their second innings on 97/2, giving their bowlers two days to bundle the Pakistan line-up for the second time in the contest.

However, a splendid show by Babar and Shafique, followed by another match-saving inning 104* by Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan escaped with a draw. The hosts piled 443/7 in their second innings.