Babar Azam stirs a hornet's nest, brags about Pakistan's win over India in 2021 T20 World Cup: 'Next level'

India versus Pakistan has become a lopsided rivalry lately, with the former dominating most encounters across both white-ball formats. The gulf between the two teams was highlighted once again in the Men's Asia Cup earlier this year, where Suryakumar Yadav's India came out on top on all three occasions, including the final in Dubai. However, there was a time four years ago, when Pakistan managed to be competitive and even spring a surprise or two. Virat Kohli's India lost against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Getty)

The biggest shocker came in the 2021 T20 World Cup when Pakistan, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, managed to hammer India, led by Virat Kohli, by ten wickets, leaving everyone stunned and surprised. Under Babar, Pakistan also emerged victorious over India in the 2022 Asia Cup, and he led the team to the finals of the T20 World Cup in the same year.

However, Babar, who recently made a comeback to Pakistan's T20I setup after spending eight to nine months on the sidelines, views the win against India in the World Cup as one of the “best memories” under his tenure as the captain.

He spoke about how Pakistan's win four years ago was the first time that the team managed to get the better of India in any World Cup.

“Beating India means a lot to me. 2022 (2021), when we beat India in T20I. For me, it was one of the best memories I have. First time, as a Pakistan captain, I defeated India in the World Cup,” Babar told Kevin Pietersen on the English great’s YouTube show The Switch.

“India vs Pakistan is next level. It’s massive,” he added.

Speaking of the match between the two rivals four years back, Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing any wickets and 13 balls to spare as Babar and Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 68 and 79, respectively. In the tournament, India was eliminated from the group stage, while Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals.

‘Want to win an ICC trophy’

Pakistan's ICC trophy drought has extended to eight years, with the last title coming in 2017 - Champions Trophy. Coincidentally, the side had defeated India in the final at the Oval under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Babar said that his mission remains to win an ICC title for Pakistan, and he's leaving no stone unturned in achieving his dream.

“I want to win an ICC trophy. We were in the finals, but we lost. That’s why I am working hard on my fitness and skills. I am trying to be fitter. Now, my body is acting differently, but I am still sharp,” he said.

Babar recently ended his century drought after 83 innings and 807 days in international cricket, by scoring a ton in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.