Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BAN vs PAK: Abid Ali leads Pakistan to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
cricket

BAN vs PAK: Abid Ali leads Pakistan to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

Abid Ali, who scored 133 in Pakistan's first innings, and Abdullah Shafique stitched together a 151-run opening partnership in the second innings to put Pakistan within touching distance of victory on day five of the test.
BAN vs PAK: Abid Ali leads Pakistan to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh(TWITTER)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Reuters |

Pakistan's Abid Ali fell nine runs short of a second consecutive century as the visitors chased down a target of 202 on Tuesday to win the first test in Chittagong by eight wickets and take the lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh.

Abid, who scored 133 in Pakistan's first innings, and Abdullah Shafique stitched together a 151-run opening partnership in the second innings to put Pakistan within touching distance of victory on day five of the test.

Pakistan looked like they would cruise to a 10-wicket win, but Mehidy Hasan trapped debutant Abdullah leg-before on 73 to ease the margin of defeat.

Abid lost his wicket six overs later, when Taijul Islam rattled his pads to get him out leg-before.

"Abdullah Shafique was making his debut, so we tried to stay on the crease, waited for bad balls and succeeded in putting those away," Abid said.

"I had done well in domestic cricket and carried that positive mindset here too. Abdullah played really well, I gave him more credit.

RELATED STORIES

"I am a bit disappointed that I got out for 91 in the second innings but at the same time I am happy that we won the match."

Azhar Ali (24 not out) and Babar Azam (13 not out) then combined to guide Pakistan over the finish line.

The second test in Dhaka starts on Dec. 4. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket team bangladesh cricket
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP