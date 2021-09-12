Bangladesh has built winning mentality, we'll be confident in T20 WC: Shakib

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said that his side has built a winning mentality in the shortest format and as a result, they will be confident entering the T20 World Cup.

In their last three T20I series, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand. The side has gotten the experience of playing on low and spinning tracks and the same kind of surfaces can be expected in the T20 World Cup.

"I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone. We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz and I can share the experience with the rest of the team. We will understand the other players' mindset, what they are thinking about the World Cup, and then report it back to our players," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shakib as saying.

"Our team will be in Oman at least 15-16 days before the World Cup, which is enough time for acclimatising with conditions and wickets. I don't think pitches and conditions here will have any impact over there. We have built a winning mentality, which will help us be confident in the World Cup," he added.

Talking about the pitches used in the New Zealand series, Shakib said: "Those who played the last nine-ten matches, are all out of form. That's how the wicket was. Nobody did well. I hope the batters don't count this performance. Careers will end if any batter plays 10-15 matches on these wickets. Let's not take this into account. Everyone will try hard to win games for the country."

"I think we are well prepared, by winning these last three (T20I) series. There's been a lot of criticism about pitches and low scores, but there's nothing better than winning. Such a winning streak takes confidence to a different level. You wouldn't have it if you played well but lost. We want to go to the World Cup with confidence," he added.

Bangladesh will arrive in Muscat at least two weeks ahead of their first game, while Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman will be playing the IPL's UAE phase. (ANI)