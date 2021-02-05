Bangladesh stays in control of 1st test vs West Indies
Mehidy Hasan followed up his first test century with 4-58 as Bangladesh stayed in control of the first test against the West Indies on Friday.
Bangladesh reached 47-3 in its second innings at stumps on day 3, stretching its lead to 218 on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.
Captain Mominul Haque (31) and Mushfiqur Rahim (10) are at the crease.
West Indies was bowled out for 259 in its first innings in reply to Bangladesh's 430, giving the hosts a 171-run lead.
Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite led the charge with 76 after West Indies resumed on 75-2.
The captain's innings was vital in resisting Bangladesh's spinners. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-84) broke through on the opening delivery, dismissing Nkrumah Bonner for 17. But Brathwaite led the repair job, sharing a 55-run partnership with debutant Kyle Mayers.
Nayeem Hasan (2-54) ended the stand, removing Brathwaite who was unable to judge a delivery that spun sharply to rattle his stumps. Brathwaite's innings included 12 boundaries.
Offspinner Mehidy, who scored 103 in the first innings, claimed Mayers for 40 to take the first of his four wickets.
Mehidy's excellent bowling, with support from Nayeem and Taijul, covered up the absence of Shakib Al Hasan due to a fresh thigh injury. Shakib was playing this test after recovering from a groin injury.
At 154-5, West Indies was in trouble but Jermaine Blackwood (68) and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva ( 42) shared 99 runs for the sixth wicket.
West Indies collapsed after losing those two batsmen in the space of four balls.
Nayeem dismissed Da Silva with a delivery that kept low and Mehidy brought an end to Blackwood's stubborn knock.
Mehidy then cleaned up the tail as West Indies lost its last five wickets for only six runs.
Offspinner Rahkeem Cornwall (2-28) gave West Indies some hope, dismissing opener Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain, both without scoring, that left Bangladesh at 2-1.
Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel claimed opener Shadman Islam (5) with a short-pitched delivery. (AP) APA APA
21 capped Indians among 1097 players to register for mega day

An official mail from BCCI on Friday put the total number of registrations at a whopping 1097 which includes 21 Indian cricketers who have represented the country at the international stage.
Joe Root scores century in 100th Test to join illustrious list

English stalwarts Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart are the others who achieved this feat. It must be noted that Root made his Test debut in India in 2012 when he helped England draw the final Test with a resolute knock which in turn gave them a series win.
'Learning to change diapers is not difficult': Virat Kohli on parenthood

Kohli became a father on January 11, 2021 when his wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to their first child, a baby girl whom the couple have named Vamika.
Dom Sibley offers strong resistance with hard fought fifty

The England opener mixed caution with textbook stroke play to bring up his fourth Test half-century.
