Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Underperforming BAN face underdogs AFG in scenic Dharamsala
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: For Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the CWC 2023 provides an opportunity for both teams to punch above their weight as they kick off their World Cup campaign today at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Bangladesh and Afghanistan are coming off having faced each twice quite recently – first in the Asia Cup and just a few days ago, in one of the World Cup games. On both occasions, Bangladesh emerged victorious, but Afghanistan's tenacity cannot be ruled out entirely, as proven through the 2-1 series win in Chattogram.
They are a rapidly growing cricket team which has pulled off its fair share of upsets. One would have lost count as to how many times Afghanistan have come close to beating a top side, but the finishing touch has always eluded them. Dharamsala boasts the prettiest of all 10 World Cup venues, and with the backdrop of the iconic Dhauladhar range, two underdog teams will start begin their road to the semifinal before a bigger crowd joins in for the much-anticipated India vs New Zealand tie.
For Bangladesh, this is crunch situation. They enter the World Cup sans their No. 1 ODI batter in Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out due to an injury. That his fallout with BCB and how captain Shakib Al Hasan reacted to the whole saga, pointing fingers at his teammate, and addressing Tamim as 'childish' and 'not a team man', most definitely highlights the tension within the team. Bangladesh's once upward graph has taken a setback due to many reasons – issues within the board, lack of transparency between BCB and players and the mere fact that they had to fall back to Shakib as captain – and the only way they can prove a point is by digging deep and bring to the fore a version of themselves that in the past have tamed big teams. Bangladesh are coming off a series win over New Zealand and have beaten a formidable team like India in three of the last 4 ODIs between these two teams and starting favourites against their Asian neighbours, the Tigers can register a huge tick in their box.
As for Afghanistan, Saturday gives them two opportunities. While one team will battle India for the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the other playing the World Cup will be looking to grab a couple of early points. Naveen-Ul-Haq, returning in the squad for cricket's biggest tournament before retiring at the end of the tournament, will be eager to get some game time before he faces Virat Kohli and India a few days later in Delhi. Afghanistan have lost all five of their previous ODIs, but the inclusion of top players such as Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman holds them in good stead. This would mark Afghanistan's third World Cup and after enduring a winless campaign in the last edition, it's better late than never.
Some key pointers surrounding Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match
- Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in a series earlier this year
- Afghanistan are on a five-match losing streak
- Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match and the CWC warm-up tie
- Bangladesh are won both their opening World Cup matches in 2015 and 2019
- Oct 07, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Why Taskin Ahmed will be Bangladesh's key player in the XI
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in some fine form in ODI cricket over the last couple of months. Since 2022, he has scored 778 runs in 23 innings at 35 with four centuries and two fifties. 294 runs of his career total of 958 in ODIs have come against Bangladesh, the most he has scored against any opposition in the format, at 49 in 7 innings with two tons.
Taskin has managed to contain Gurbaz in their six encounters in the 50-over game - 28 runs in 59 balls with one dismissal. The right-arm pacer also has an edge over No. 3 batter Rahmat Shah, whom he has dismissed five times in 77 deliveries.
- Oct 07, 2023 07:37 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: What will the AFG playing XI look like?
It is rather an easy picking for the Afghanistan side for the match against Bangladesh. Nvaeen-ul-Haq, who will retire from ODIs at the end of this tournament, will form the pace attack alongside Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai while Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman will be the three spinners.
Afghanistan's likely XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
- Oct 07, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: What will the BAN playing XI look like?
There are three things for captain Shakib Al Hasan to look at, the first of which pertains to the pacer combination. Will Bangladesh pick an experienced campaigner in Mustafizur Rahman, who does know a lot about playing in Indian conditions through his IPL stint? The left-arm pacer warmed the bench through the entirity of the Asia Cup with Bangladesh picking Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud alongside Taskin Ahmed. In he only game, Mustafizur played in the tournament, he picked three wickets against India in the inconsequential match where Bangladesh won.
The other selection headache pertains to the No. 8 position between left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and offspinner Mahedi Hasan. Shakib will also fret over the batting position of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was the biggest positive in their otherwise forgettable Asia Cup campaign.
Bangladesh likely XI: Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
- Oct 07, 2023 07:17 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: A look at the World Cup squads for the two teams
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
- Oct 07, 2023 07:07 AM IST
