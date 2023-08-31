News / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: BAN face defending champions SL in Group B opener
Live

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: BAN face defending champions SL in Group B opener

Aug 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST
OPEN APP

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of BAN vs SL, in Pallekele.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Both Bangladesh and defending champions Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Thursday, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on Thursday. Both sides will be looking to begin their respective campaigns on a winning note. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are slotted in at Group B, which could prove to be a rather competitive group. Sri Lanka are currently eighth position in the ICC ODI Team rankings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are seventh in the rankings.

BAN vs SL Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Latest Updates
BAN vs SL Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Latest Updates(AFP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Form (Last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

    Bangladesh: W-L-L-W-W

    Sri Lanka: W-W-W-W-W

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Team news

    Bangladesh will be without Litton, who is with an illness and has been replaced by Anamul. Meanwhile, they could use two offspinners, as Sri Lanka have many left-handed batters.

    Sri Lanka will be without Hasaranga, who is expected to be replaced by Hemantha in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Perera is recovering from COVID-19.

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: What did Shakib Al Hasan have to say?

    Speaking ahead of the match, Bangladesh captain Shakib spoke about Litton's absence and revealed that Anamul would be replacing him.

    "Yes, of course he (Litton) is a big miss as he was part of this team for the last four-five years consistently and he has been playing very well in the last couple of years. Having said that, this will give someone else an opportunity. As for Anamul replacing Litton, it's a like-for-like replacement as both of them are wicket-keepers and bat at the top of the order. We don't have a second wicket-keeper and it is a factor for us because in case something happens to Mushfiq bhai during a game, especially concussion or small injuries and he cannot keep in that game, we need a second wicket-keeper," he said.

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Weather report

    Thundershowers are expected at the start of the match. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels to be around 49 percent! Hopefully the weather Gods don't mess around a lot!

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Yesterday's result

    Pakistan sealed a 238-run victory in the Asia Cup opener vs Nepal, in Multan. Chasing a target of 343, Nepal were bowled out for 104 in 23.4 overs, with Shadab taking four wickets. Meanwhile, Pakistan initially posted 342/6 in 50 overs, courtesy of a knock of 151 runs off 131 balls by Babar. Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed slammed 109* off 71 deliveries. For Nepal's bowling department, Sompal bagged two wickets.

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Squads

    Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

  • Aug 31, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Asia Cup 2023 encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned folks for a thriller!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asia cup bangladesh cricket sri lanka cricket + 1 more

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match may not happen, fans in for a complete dampener

cricket
Published on Aug 31, 2023 12:05 PM IST

There is a good chance, and that is stating it as moderately as possible, that the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at Pallekele may be washed out.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India skipper Rohit Sharma pose with Asia Cup photo(ACC)
ByHT Sports Desk

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: BAN face SL in Group B opener

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of BAN vs SL, in Pallekele.

Live BAN vs SL Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Latest Updates(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST
ByNeelav Chakravarti

‘Gill, Rohit and Virat have…’: Manjrekar drops special request for Indian trio

Discussing India's strength, Manjrekar has handed a special request to Gill, Kohli and Rohit ahead of the Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan.

Manjrekar has handed a special request to Gill, Kohli and Rohit(PTI-AP)
cricket
Published on Aug 31, 2023 09:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Pathan, Ashwin, Chopra can't keep calm as Babar Azam shatters multiple records

Babar Azam's record-breaking knock against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener prompted current and former India cricketers to go gaga over the Pakistan captain.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, plays a shot as Nepal's Aasif Sheikh watches(AP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 31, 2023 12:04 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit vs Shaheen, Bumrah vs Babar: 5 battles that'll decide IND vs PAK winner

With a star-studded 22 players lined up for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash, individual contests such as the following won't be for the faint-hearted.

Haris Rauf bowling to Virat Kohli or Shaheen Afridi steaming in against Rohit Sharma will make for fantastic viewing.(Getty Images)
cricket
Published on Aug 31, 2023 07:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Brook dazzles after Carse strikes on debut as England win New Zealand T20 opener

The 28-year-old South Africa-born paceman, in for the injured John Turner, returned fine figures of 3/23 as New Zealand were held to a modest 139/9.

Brydon Carse celebrates with Liam Livingstone(ICC)
cricket
Published on Aug 31, 2023 07:22 AM IST
AFP |

New captain Mitchell Marsh leads Australia to crushing win vs South Africa

Marsh clubbed a T20 career-best 92 not out off 49 balls as Australia piled up 226 for six. South Africa were bowled out for 115.

Australia cricketers celebrate(REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Aug 31, 2023 07:01 AM IST
AFP |

Ashwin stunned by Pakistan star Rizwan's 'bizarre' act, calls out rare incident

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke in detail about the ‘bizarre’ incident during the Asia Cup 2023 opener between Pakistan and Nepal.

Ashwin reacted to Mohammad Rizwan's run-out vs Nepal
cricket
Updated on Aug 31, 2023 09:05 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Babar Azam lands first blow with remark on India after Pakistan thrash Nepal

Babar Azam is convinced that Pakistan's massive win over Nepal has set the perfect platform for the duel with India at Asia Cup.

Babar Azam is convinced that Pakistan's massive win over Nepal has set the perfect platform for the duel with India (AFP-PTI)
cricket
Published on Aug 31, 2023 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Pakistan’s steady rise to white-ball stability

Bowling has always been Pakistan’s forte but it isn't their only sustenance, especially in ODIs

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel (L) during the Asia Cup 2023(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 31, 2023 08:07 AM IST
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch the match in USA

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about match timing in USA and live streaming details.

Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka speaks to the media ahead of the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Wednesday. (ANI)
cricket
Updated on Aug 31, 2023 01:17 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Hardik Pandya plays down Indo-Pak hype before India's Asia Cup opener

Hardik Pandya opined that the upcoming Indo-Pak matches will test the character and personality of the Indian players.

Hardik Pandya opted to play down the Indo-Pak hype ahead of blockbuster clash(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 30, 2023 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

BCCI e-auction to determine bilateral cricket’s future value

The outcome of Thursday’s sale may depend on the three competing broadcasters’ outlook towards exclusivity

The BCCI headquarters in Mumbai (representative image)(HT Photo)
cricket
Updated on Aug 31, 2023 08:05 AM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

Shaheen gives injury scare as Waqar drops scary remark; returns to field later

Shaheen Afridi left the field with team doctor and physio after the 10-over mark during Nepal's innings in Asia Cup 2023 opener.

Shaheen Afridi in action for Pakistan(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 30, 2023 08:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Iftikhar Ahmed joins Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas in unique 'maiden ton' list

Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 109 in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal (AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 30, 2023 07:43 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out