Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Bavuma confident of winning fitness battle for T20 World Cup
cricket

Bavuma confident of winning fitness battle for T20 World Cup

Published on Oct 03, 2021 08:23 PM IST
South Africa's Temba Bavuma (REUTERS)
Reuters | , Cape Town

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma expects to be fit to lead the side at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates as he continues to recover from a thumb injury.

The top-order batsman admits he is not 100% fit, but believes he will be ready for South Africa’s opening game against Australia on Oct. 23.

"I started batting a bit yesterday, just to feel it out," Bavuma told reporters on Sunday. "According to the medical team, everything is still on schedule. I am quite happy with where it's at. Everyone is happy with the progress thus far."

Bavuma will be the first black African captain for South Africa at a World Cup.

He admits there is a mix of anxiety and excitement among the players, especially given the team’s past failings at major tournaments that have earned them a "choker" tag and a reputation for not being able to pull through in big moments.

RELATED STORIES

"Looking at the position I am in, I acknowledge the responsibility when leaving South African shores," he said.

"And the thinking that when you come back to South Africa, things could be different. Your life could be different.

"From a team point of view, it's excitement and the anxiety of experiencing something you haven't come across. But I think it's more excitement at the moment.

"I don't harp on a lot about being a Black African but it is quite significant, from all angles. Thinking about it now, it adds to the pressure that is already there.

"But it's also a privilege that I believe I've been blessed to have. If the opportunity is there, and the team plays accordingly, we'd like to do something special for the country."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
temba bavuma south africa t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maxwell, Chahal star in RCB's passage play-offs with 6-run win over Punjab Kings

IPL 2021: SRH hand debut to T Natarajan’s replacement from Kashmir

‘Honestly, our batting has let us down for couple of years': KL Rahul

‘What a moment’: Yashasvi Jaiswal elated to have Dhoni's autograph - See Pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP