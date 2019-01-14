BBL 2019: Umpiring error robs D’Arcy Short of century

Australian opening batsman D’Arcy Short played a scintillating knock on Monday to power the Hobart Hurricanes to 185/2 against the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

The southpaw his eight boundaries and four maximums as made his way to an unbeaten 96 of just 57 deliveries, falling just 4 runs short of a second century in T20 cricket. But a video posted by cricket.com.au on Twitter shows that the opening batsman could well have been robbed of a milestone due to a wrong umpiring call.

The tweet says,”D’Arcy Short finishes unbeaten on 96, but this one was given four leg byes just a couple of overs earlier! #BBL08”

D'Arcy Short finishes unbeaten on 96, but this one was given four leg byes just a couple of overs earlier! #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/lpBldgqQaq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2019

The fifth delivery of the 18th over of the innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo was smartly sent to the boundary with Short showing quick hands to close the face of his bat in time to turn a yorker to the fine leg boundary. The shot was unique as it was played between the two legs and showed the batsman’s skills in limited over cricket.

But umpire failed to see that and instead decided that the ball had missed the bat completely and signalled for 4 leg-byes. Short combined with opener Matthew Wade for 95 for the first wicket, before a fine catch from Ben Dunk removed the Hurricanes skipper.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 16:36 IST