BCCI announces changes to India vs Sri Lanka schedule; T20I series to begin on July 27
Changes in schedule have been announced to the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka.
The BCCI has confirmed changes to the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The series will now commence on July 27 instead of July 26, with the first T20I taking place in Pallekele. Pallekele will host all three T20Is, with the second match scheduled for the following day. Similarly, the ODI series, originally set to begin on August 1, has been postponed by one day and will now start on August 2. The second and third ODIs will be held on August 4 and 7, respectively.
India are set to embark on their first white-ball bilateral tour to Sri Lanka since 2021. The previous tour saw Rahul Dravid stepping in as the stand-in coach, with Ravi Shastri still at the helm of the main team. Shikhar Dhawan led a second-string side while the Indian Test team was participating in a Test series in England.
Despite the absence of many first-choice players, India showcased their depth and talent by securing victories in both the T20I and ODI series. This upcoming tour promises to be a significant one, too, as it marks a period of transition and experimentation for both teams.
As of now, India have not yet announced its squad for the tour. However, a report from PTI indicated that senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be rested. This move allows India to test the mettle of their emerging talents in the white-ball format, providing valuable experience and exposure on an international stage.
It also offers the management an opportunity to assess the depth of the squad and identify potential candidates for future tournaments.
Adding to the anticipation of the tour is the appointment of new head coaches for both teams. India will be guided by Gautam Gambhir, whose direct and assertive coaching style is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the team. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have named Sanath Jayasuriya as their interim head coach.
