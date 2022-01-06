BCCI announces India women's squad for 2022 World Cup; no place for Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj to lead

The BCCI on Thursday announced India women’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and the New Zealand series. One of the biggest surprises was the omission of batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who had been an integral part of the team until India's last limited-overs assignment in Australia.

Mithali Raj will lead the 15-member squad with Harmanpreet Kaur named as her deputy. Shikha Pandey also remains absent in the Indian squad, while Sneh Rana – who impressed with her all-round skills across formats in 2021 retains her place in the side.

Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022.

After the game against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, India will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

Here is the 15-member squad for the 2022 Women's World Cup:

Team India for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

The BCCI also announced a 16-member squad for a one-off T20I against New Zealand, which will be played on February 9.

India Women's squad for one-off T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

